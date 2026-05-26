The 2026 American Music Awards Was A Fashion Flop For These Celebs

Once again, we have been graced with yet another award show, bringing together our favorite celebrities to walk the red carpet and give us some fashion choices to gawk at. This Memorial Day was celebrated by the 2026 American Music Awards, which were hosted by the iconic Queen Latifah. The AMAs highlighted the most popular musical artists of the year so far, awarding K-Pop group BTS with the coveted artist of the year award and featuring performances from Twenty One Pilots, Sombr, Katseye, and more. While die-hard fans put in their final votes for their favorite artists, celebrities made their way down the AMAs red carpet, putting fashion at center stage before the main event.

The red carpet (or shall we say blue carpet) featured an eclectic group of celebs, ranging from reality television stars to the hottest names in music today. It's important to note that while the AMAs are indeed an award show, the looks that are often served don't lean quite as formal as they do at an event like the Oscars or the Grammys. While some celebrities tend to go more casual, others take the AMAs as an opportunity to make a bold fashion statement — whether or not that ends up working out for them is up to our interpretation. Here's a roundup of some of the more questionable fashion choices on the AMAs red carpet.