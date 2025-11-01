All Of The Moments That Damaged Matt Rife's Image

Matt Rife's first public display of questionable behavior occurred on a 2015 episode of "Wild 'N Out," the improv show hosted by Nick Cannon which is essentially MTV's answer to "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" In this instance, one of the most successful Disney Channel graduates was the victim.

During a classic "Wild 'N Out" challenge that requires one person to fill their mouths with water and another to do their best to make them spit it out in laughter, future A-lister Zendaya was tasked with holding it in, with Rife attempting to break her. But the funnyman's line of attack only had the effect of inducing squirms. "Look, you're mixed, I want to be Black, let's make a Lifestyle movie," he told the "Euphoria" star, who politely smiled but never once threatened to break out into a giggle.

Things got even more uncomfortable when Rife clearly invaded Zendaya's public space, grabbing her face while demanding her to open her mouth so she could reel off her phone number. Even the comedian's own team members seemed taken aback by the gesture, with one remarking, "That was definitely a bomb, not only a bomb for the audience, but everybody on the cast was like: 'Woah, chill man.'" Unfortunately for Rife, the offending footage also resurfaced online eight years later amid his more high profile wave of controversy, with some suspecting Zendaya may be on the list of celebs who can't stand Matt Rife.