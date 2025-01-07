Matt Rife Sparks Romance Rumors With Famous Ex He Once Warned People About (Awkward!)
The Golden Globes is always a fun event for industry peeps, but the party doesn't just end there. Many celebs gathered at Netflix's after-party this year on January 5, and according to a source, exes Matt Rife and Kate Beckinsale got pretty cozy. "They were kissing and being affectionate with one another," an insider told Page Six. The onlooker added, "Her arms were around his neck. and his arms and hands were around her waist ... They were very close and then I saw them kiss a couple times."
The alleged makeout sesh happened after Rife publicly dissed Beckinsale following their breakup in 2018. By the following year, the "Underworld" star had moved on and was dating Pete Davidson, whose list of famous exes is now the stuff of Hollywood legend. When TMZ asked Rife about his year-long romance with Beckinsale in 2019, the "Natural Selection" comedian responded, "It was complicated, for sure. A lot of ups and downs. But she's moved on and I'm happy. I'm hoping that they both ... are getting out of it whatever they want to get out of it." He then warned Davidson, "Man to man, run."
It appears there was some truth to his "complicated" statement, as a source revealed to Us Weekly in August 2017 that Rife and Beckinsale had called it quits just after meeting. "They went on a couple of fun dates. It fizzled out weeks ago. She's happily single and has a lot going on." However, it now looks like there are no hard feelings between the two, but according to Beckinsale, they are definitely not back together.
Kate Beckinsale denies kissing Matt Rife
Amid rumors that Matt Rife and Kate Beckinsale reconnected after the 2025 Golden Globes, the "Serendipity" star's camp is firmly putting them to rest. "It is incorrect that they were kissing. They are friendly exes who were having a fun time speaking," Beckinsale's rep told People. The rep also reiterated to Us Weekly, "They are friendly exes having fun conversations and laughing having a good time." Still, Rife might be romantically available, as he and his long-term girlfriend Jessica Lord broke up last year.
Rife, whose dating history is also rumored to include "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale, may have sounded bitter in his 2019 rant to TMZ, but he later expressed his regret at taking a shot at Beckinsale and Davidson. "I gave that advice because I was only speaking from personal experience, having been together and finding out that we weren't the most compatible match. And I wanted to make sure that both of them were careful with their emotions and didn't head into something that they also wouldn't ... work out," he explained to Elle in 2023. Rife apologized to Beckinsale and Davidson for his previous comment, but that wasn't the first time he dissed his former girlfriend.
Matt Rife made a dig at Kate Beckinsale's age
Matt Rife is known for roasting his audience, and it seems not even his girlfriends are safe from his barbed comments. While he and Kate Beckinsale were going hot and heavy, the comedian joked about their age difference in a now-deleted Instagram post (via ET), "Age is just a number. Find someone you love, and take their breath away ...even if that means putting a kink in their oxygen tank cord. #LifeAlertTypeOfLove." At the time, Rife was 21 years old, with Beckinsale being 22 years his senior.
Rife may have joked about the big age gap, but a source revealed to People that Beckinsale had no qualms about it. "She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks. She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction too. The age difference doesn't matter to her. Matt is amazing to her," the insider shared. Nonetheless, we're sure Beckinsale didn't appreciate her then-boyfriend's sense of humor regarding her age.