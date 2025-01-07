Matt Rife Sparks Romance Rumors With Famous Ex He Once Warned People About (Awkward!)

The Golden Globes is always a fun event for industry peeps, but the party doesn't just end there. Many celebs gathered at Netflix's after-party this year on January 5, and according to a source, exes Matt Rife and Kate Beckinsale got pretty cozy. "They were kissing and being affectionate with one another," an insider told Page Six. The onlooker added, "Her arms were around his neck. and his arms and hands were around her waist ... They were very close and then I saw them kiss a couple times."

The alleged makeout sesh happened after Rife publicly dissed Beckinsale following their breakup in 2018. By the following year, the "Underworld" star had moved on and was dating Pete Davidson, whose list of famous exes is now the stuff of Hollywood legend. When TMZ asked Rife about his year-long romance with Beckinsale in 2019, the "Natural Selection" comedian responded, "It was complicated, for sure. A lot of ups and downs. But she's moved on and I'm happy. I'm hoping that they both ... are getting out of it whatever they want to get out of it." He then warned Davidson, "Man to man, run."

It appears there was some truth to his "complicated" statement, as a source revealed to Us Weekly in August 2017 that Rife and Beckinsale had called it quits just after meeting. "They went on a couple of fun dates. It fizzled out weeks ago. She's happily single and has a lot going on." However, it now looks like there are no hard feelings between the two, but according to Beckinsale, they are definitely not back together.