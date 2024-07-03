Red Flags Matt Rife And Jessica Lord's Relationship Would Never Last

This isn't a joke, Matt Rife and Jessica Lord have called it quits on their relationship. Although news of the split has just hit headlines, TMZ reports that the couple's relationshp has been over since March 2024. A source revealed to the outlet that there was no bad blood between the two and the romance just fizzled out.

Rife and Lord first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2023, after the comedian was caught leaving messages on the actor's social media. Rife later confirmed the romance on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast in October 2023, revealing the two had been dating for a couple months. By the way Matt Rife talked about Jessica Lord; it seemed like she was his perfect match. He gushed, "She's very smart. I love that. She's never been insecure about the amount of attention that I get." By attention, Rife didn't mean the media, but rather female attention. But even with all of this, Lord seemed to get that it came with the territory.

Over the next couple months, the couple's relationship seemed to skyrocket. The pair made their red-carpet debut in November 2023 and fans weren't mad about the budding romance. One Instagram user wrote, "Barbie and Ken — they're perfect." But not all young romances last, and unfortunately, that's the truth for Rife and Lord. As perfect as they may have seemed, there were some red flags that pointed to this relationship eventually coming to an end.