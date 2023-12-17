Celebs Who Can't Stand Matt Rife

Matt Rife blew up on social media, but now some of his harshest criticism from other celebs is coming from inside the house. He's received a lot of blowback for the material that he used for his "Natural Selection" comedy special. Netflix provided him with a platform to joke about domestic violence, and when the inevitable backlash came, he didn't admit to making a mistake. Instead, he played a juvenile prank on everyone who clicked on a link to his "apology" in his Instagram Story. It led to a website that offers special-needs helmets — so Rife apparently finds ableist jokes amusing, too.

Before TikTok introduced Rife to his core audience of enamored female fans, he came under far less scrutiny whenever he said or did something controversial. However, after Rife dated Kate Beckinsale, he did become a temporary tabloid novelty by telling TMZ that Pete Davidson should "run" from her. (At the time, Beckinsale and the "SNL" star were dating.) Had Rife said this in 2023 rather than 2019, he'd get quite the chastising on TikTok. Likewise regarding his response to a 2018 photo of Mason Ramsey, the little boy who went viral for yodeling in Walmart. Rife tweeted, "F***s on your forehead? Some gum?" The comedian was actually apologetic when Ramsey informed him that it was not gum, but a birthmark.

Rife's bad behavior went largely ignored by celebrities back then, but this is not the case anymore.