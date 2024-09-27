Matt Rife's Mullet Hairdo At 2024 People's Choice Country Awards Screams Morgan Wallen Wannabe

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards saw comedian Matt Rife debut a new hairdo, and something tells us he was inspired by the evening's biggest winner: Morgan Wallen, four-time awardee, proud mullet owner, and, as it turns out, Rife's hair salon reference pic. That the controversial comedian opted to try what seems to be the early stages of a Wallen-esque mullet probably isn't a surprise to everyone. After all, Rife is relatively fresh out of a relationship with Jessica Lord, so there's a pretty good chance he wants to experiment a little. However, upon closer inspection, it turns out the up-and-coming funnyman has actually been sporting a slightly longer 'do for a while leading up to the People's Choice Country Awards.

In an August 2024 pic Rife posted to Instagram of himself with 50 Cent, the back of his hair already looked a little longer than what we're used to. Granted, it could still easily have passed as a regular hairstyle. That said, in another pic he shared closer to the end of August, the beginnings of a mullet were much harder to miss. Perhaps we didn't pick up on the early days of this brave new style because it was still so fresh, or maybe we just didn't want to believe it (because, hello, it's a mullet).

But sure enough, by the time Rife hit the red carpet at the glitzy awards ceremony, his striking new hairdo was unmistakable. Maybe we shouldn't be all that shocked though. After all, while Rife has come close to being cancelled, Wallen's image isn't exactly squeaky clean either. See: Wallen's felony arrest, the fact that he's officially banned from the AMAs among other awards shows, and several other notable scandals. With that in mind, could Rife's hair be some kind of show of solidarity?