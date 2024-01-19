How Matt Rife Fiercely Shut Down Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

Matt Rife has TikTok to thank for his meteoric rise to fame, but let's not skirt around the elephant in the room. His standup comedy chops, particularly Rife's crowd work, are top-notch, but his devastatingly good looks were largely what put him on the map as a performer. Oh, and the fact that Rife made out with Kate Beckinsale on the red carpet (even if their relationship didn't end well). A comedian with a face seemingly sculpted from marble is almost unheard of, to the extent that Rife was once inundated with plastic surgery rumors.

Despite looking like a Greek god, Rife views his attractiveness as more of a challenge than an advantage, especially in the comedy circuit. "People don't want to laugh at physically attractive people, like, you don't want to walk on stage and have people looking at your arms rather than listening to your jokes," he once opined to Men's Health. "I think it just makes me work that much harder." He doubled down on this view in an interview with Today, explaining that in comedy, conventional good looks don't equate to an easier path.

"People assume your life is easier when you have all these good things going for you," Rife argued. "So that's why I would say it's a little bit harder. You have to win people over more often." With the TikTok star claiming that his good looks are a hindrance, it's surprising that so many people assumed that he'd gone under the knife. But, as the king of rebuttals, he shot them all down, including the plastic surgeon who insinuated that he'd done the work in question.