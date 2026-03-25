Rumors That Haunt The Relationships Of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives

The ladies of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" have gone from having a moderate amount of TikTok fame to being household names thanks to the explosive success of their Hulu reality show. Led by the ever-controversial Taylor Frankie Paul, who first made headlines for her involvement in the soft-swinging sex scandal that resulted in her divorce, the show already has four seasons under its belt since its September 2024 debut.

Within a year, the stars landed gigs on other reality shows like "Dancing With the Stars" and "Vanderpump Villa," but it was Paul's wild appointment as ABC's "The Bachelorette" that really solidified the Utah-based ladies as major reality TV stars. Unfortunately, Season 22 of the iconic dating series was scrapped from the network due to the brunette beauty's most egregious scandal to date.

TMZ released footage of a domestic violence incident between Paul and her on-again, off-again partner, Dakota Mortensen. In the video, Paul can not only be seen getting physical with Mortensen, but also accidentally injuring her young daughter in the melee. Sadly, it's not the first salacious incident, and it likely won't be the last from this group of women. Their marriages seem to make headlines regularly these days, so we're diving into all the rumors surrounding these Mormon wives' relationships that they just haven't been able to shake.