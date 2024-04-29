The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Stagecoach 2024

Don't let the name fool you; the 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival was not an exclusive event for boot-scooters with belt buckles and cowgirls in pantyhose jeans. You might even get a few odd looks if you showed up to the event rocking a bonnet (as tempting as it might be to channel your inner Laura Ingalls Wilder). Each year, a hodgepodge of performers from different music genres take the stage at Indio's Empire Polo Club, and fans can always expect the unexpected. For the 2024 festival, T-Pain and Jelly Roll teamed up to perform "Should've Been a Cowboy." Their duet was a tribute to Toby Keith, who died in February. The fashion at the music fest is also an interesting mix of country, rock 'n' roll, and the unexpected. Let's just say, if the event were chili, there'd be classic ingredients such as tomatoes and beef, but with a sprinkling of quinoa and a dash of espresso.

One fashion moment fans missed out on was a serve by Cowgirl Carter; there was no performance of Beyoncé's "Jolene" revamp or any of the singer's other country songs. It was a major missed opportunity to get the crowd Texas two-steppin' to "Levii's Jeans," as Bey's duet partner Post Malone was one of the event's performers.

Beyoncé has taught a master class in how to glam up the dusty country aesthetic. As for some of Stagecoach's 2024 performers and attendees, well... their sartorial chili wasn't winning any cook-offs.