The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Stagecoach 2024
Don't let the name fool you; the 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival was not an exclusive event for boot-scooters with belt buckles and cowgirls in pantyhose jeans. You might even get a few odd looks if you showed up to the event rocking a bonnet (as tempting as it might be to channel your inner Laura Ingalls Wilder). Each year, a hodgepodge of performers from different music genres take the stage at Indio's Empire Polo Club, and fans can always expect the unexpected. For the 2024 festival, T-Pain and Jelly Roll teamed up to perform "Should've Been a Cowboy." Their duet was a tribute to Toby Keith, who died in February. The fashion at the music fest is also an interesting mix of country, rock 'n' roll, and the unexpected. Let's just say, if the event were chili, there'd be classic ingredients such as tomatoes and beef, but with a sprinkling of quinoa and a dash of espresso.
One fashion moment fans missed out on was a serve by Cowgirl Carter; there was no performance of Beyoncé's "Jolene" revamp or any of the singer's other country songs. It was a major missed opportunity to get the crowd Texas two-steppin' to "Levii's Jeans," as Bey's duet partner Post Malone was one of the event's performers.
Beyoncé has taught a master class in how to glam up the dusty country aesthetic. As for some of Stagecoach's 2024 performers and attendees, well... their sartorial chili wasn't winning any cook-offs.
Brandi Cyrus' served some sour milk in cow print
Why would anyone want to look like they skinned a poor, innocent milk cow? This was the choice Brandi Cyrus made for her first-ever Stagecoach Music Festival appearance, where she was part of the Diplo's Honky Tonk roster.
Many music fans may be familiar with the work of Brandi's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her sisters, Noah Cyrus and Miley Cyrus, yet unaware that there's yet another musician in the family. But while you don't hear as much about Brandi, she's trying to make her mark on the country genre. "I would say if you love country and you love pop music and you love electronic music, then I'm your girl," she told Billboard. Perhaps the best way to sell people on her brand of music isn't to look like she's about to have her hide grilled by a red-hot branding iron.
While Brandi was trying really hard to fit in with the country crowd in her cowboy hat, silver belt buckle, and (hopefully) faux rawhide jacket, the result was costume-ish; it was like Hannah Montana put together a cowgirl outfit.
John Stamos shed his rocker cred
John Stamos was what every little girl imagined a rock star to be back in his "Full House" days, with his black leather jacket and immaculately styled dark hair. (Can we get a "Have Mercy?!") His character, Uncle Jesse, was a massive Elvis Presley fan, and it seemed Stamos was channeling the King of Rock 'n' Roll during his Stagecoach appearance — that is, if Presley had fallen in love with Laredo, Texas, instead of Las Vegas during his later years.
Stamos was at the festival to perform with a band that seemed like an odd choice for Stagecoach: his "Kokomo" collaborators, The Beach Boys. The motley crew was also randomly joined by Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath. Beach Boys frontman Mike Love successfully melded Western wear with his beach bum aesthetic by rocking a floral cowboy shirt and jeans. However, Stamos' white top with embroidered red vines was just so unlike the way he usually dresses that it was jarring. He completed his outfit with white slacks and rose-colored sunglasses, which really helped him bring his transformation into the High Plains Pelvis full circle.
Raquel Leviss' fringe fail
Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' sketchy behavior has won her no fans, but she looked like she's put the whole Scandoval ordeal behind her at Stagecoach. Unfortunately, the former "Vanderpump Rules" star gave her haters plenty to snark on in her sparkly ensemble.
Unlike her ex, James Kennedy, who performed on Diplo's Honky Tonk stage, Leviss was at the event as a spectator. She did, however, look like she was ready to perform — as a cast member of "The Ice Capades Presents: Annie Get Your Gun." Leviss' take on modern Western wear was a silver mini-dress embellished with rhinestone stars and dripping with fringe. In lieu of ice skates, she wore gray cowboy boots, which coordinated with her cowboy hat and the handkerchief around her neck. The pink Prada handbag she wore slung across her body was incongruous with the rest of her outfit, and there was something very little-girl-playing-dress-up about her entire look. One Instagram critic seemed to feel that it was also inauthentic, writing on Leviss' page, "All of these people pretending that they listen to country..."
Miranda Lambert took her country flair too far
Blame it on her roots, she showed up in boots. And fringe. And turquoise. And rhinestones. For her Stagecoach set, Miranda Lambert rocked a black catsuit that was anything but plain. It looked like she took her Little Red Wagon to Hobby Lobby and filled it to the brim with every cliché country fandangle she could find. And putting the turquoise fringe under her arms was certainly a choice — it appeared as though she was growing out a new wig for Katy Perry.
Lambert's catsuit was overwhelming enough on its own, but she completed her look with a turquoise cowboy hat that looked a few sizes too big. She didn't need to pour kerosene on the entire outfit and light a match, but it could have used a little editing.
While Lambert seems to love over-the-top stagewear, she told WWD, "I'm not a clothes person, I'm a jeans and T-shirt girl." So when she does dress up, you can see why she might be attracted to all that is bright and shiny. She also said, "You feel good when you trust your clothes." Lambert did look confident during her Stagecoach performance, so that catsuit must be one heck of a liar.
Taylor Lautner's Titanic head scratcher
Thanks to Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, we know Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor "Tay" Lautner attended the Stagecoach Music Festival. Bunnie Xo has had some pretty wild fashion moments, but the outfit she was wearing when she met Taylor Squared was actually pretty tame: red boots, cutoff shorts, a plaid shirt tied around her waist, and a cropped shirt that let everyone know she's a David Bowie fan. Lautner's t-shirt was also a tribute to something he apparently loves, but oddly, it was not a band or singer.
Tay was adorably dressed in a baby tee and ripped jeans, looking like she stepped out of a dELiA*s catalog. But for some inexplicable reason, Lautner was wearing a shirt featuring the poster for the movie "Titanic."
When he picked out his outfit, maybe Lautner was fondly reminiscing about the time Mark Wahlberg warned Leonardo DiCaprio that the "Twilight" star was coming for both of their careers. "I am sitting at a table with a gentleman who is better looking than you and is in better shape than me. ... Taylor Lautner! We're screwed," Wahlberg said to DiCaprio at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2011 luncheon, per E! News. That passing of the torch didn't happen, but according to a video that Bunnie Xo shared on TikTok, Lautner can now count her and Jelly Roll among his celebrity "besties."