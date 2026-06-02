Before & After Pics Highlight Annette Bening's Subtle Gray Hair Transformation
Throughout her career, "American Beauty" actor Annette Bening has embraced a pixie hairstyle that gives her the fierce, yet sexy, energy we all love her for. That hadn't changed when she was approaching her 68th birthday in 2026. Except she was incorporating some gray hairs that only enhanced her signature hairstyle. While some celebrities have fully embraced the gray, Bening has seemingly opted for a more subtle transition. She showed that at the "Dutton Ranch" New York premiere in May 2026.
As seen in the photo from the event on the right, Bening, who stars in the Taylor Sheridan "Yellowstone" sequel, rocked her signature hair with some blond highlights that allowed the gray strands to discreetly sneak in without drawing too much attention. The hair helped create an effortlessly chic look. When compared to the 2018 picture on the left, we see that she has stayed true to the hairstyle, even though she's among the actors willing to experiment with different colors. She is seemingly doing the same in the 2026 photo by using color to put on a more natural look.
Bening has attracted fans over the decades for her talents and also for her decision to age gracefully. In an Instagram video from the premiere, some fans celebrated the decision to cast her in "Dutton Ranch" by highlighting her looks. "Very pretty and natural," a netizen commented. Bening hasn't fully committed, but we bet she'll be among the celebrities who look great with gray hair if she chooses to go that route.
Annette Bening embraces her true age
Annette Bening isn't afraid to be who she truly is, whatever her age. She has chosen not to undergo cosmetic procedures, embracing the changes as they come. "I don't consider it virtuous — it's just me. That's my approach," she said on NPR's "Fresh Air" in 2018. She may not attach moral value to her decision to age gracefully, but she does seem to wish the entertainment industry would do the same to the female actors who choose that path.
Bening has been outspoken about the harsh beauty standards she has been subjected to since she was young. "I remember, maybe when I was 35, people talking about how I was ageing. Even in your 30s, there were those articles," she told The Guardian in 2023. She remembers the criticism she received when she switched from theater to films in her late 20s. "They would always say: 'You're going to be too big and too loud — and, by the way, you also put on 10lb," she said.
But Bening chose to stay firm and true to herself. Now with a ton of experience under her belt, she strives to continue to elevate roles written for older women. "I really want to go with it and play the age that I am. I feel like that's part of my own little mission. That's what I always wanted — to be an actress my entire life," she told Yahoo! after starring in "20th Century Women" in 2016. Her embrace of her gray hair proves she walks her walk.