Before & After Pics Highlight Annette Bening's Subtle Gray Hair Transformation

Throughout her career, "American Beauty" actor Annette Bening has embraced a pixie hairstyle that gives her the fierce, yet sexy, energy we all love her for. That hadn't changed when she was approaching her 68th birthday in 2026. Except she was incorporating some gray hairs that only enhanced her signature hairstyle. While some celebrities have fully embraced the gray, Bening has seemingly opted for a more subtle transition. She showed that at the "Dutton Ranch" New York premiere in May 2026.

As seen in the photo from the event on the right, Bening, who stars in the Taylor Sheridan "Yellowstone" sequel, rocked her signature hair with some blond highlights that allowed the gray strands to discreetly sneak in without drawing too much attention. The hair helped create an effortlessly chic look. When compared to the 2018 picture on the left, we see that she has stayed true to the hairstyle, even though she's among the actors willing to experiment with different colors. She is seemingly doing the same in the 2026 photo by using color to put on a more natural look.

Theo Wargo & John Lamparski/Getty

Bening has attracted fans over the decades for her talents and also for her decision to age gracefully. In an Instagram video from the premiere, some fans celebrated the decision to cast her in "Dutton Ranch" by highlighting her looks. "Very pretty and natural," a netizen commented. Bening hasn't fully committed, but we bet she'll be among the celebrities who look great with gray hair if she chooses to go that route.