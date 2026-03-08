Celebs Who Went Gray And Were Unrecognizable
Celebrity or not, there comes a time in every person's life when they must acknowledge the passage of time is affecting them. Some of us hold onto our youth with clenched fists, utilizing plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures to prevent the telltale signs of aging as long as possible. Others, however, choose to embrace getting older — gray hair and all.
These changes often feel as though they sneak up on us, but nothing makes them feel more tangible than noticing celebs going through the same process. Thankfully, when you see how good some celebs make going gray look, the future will look a little less scary. The truth is choosing to age naturally can drastically change up your look, but this doesn't have to be a bad thing.
While some celebs have spent a fortune changing their looks, more and more stars are showing us that it's okay to go gray. No matter what you choose to do with your own roots, let these celebs be a reminder that the aging process is something we all go through.
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell is known for having a great head of hair. The model and actor has been a L'Oreal spokesperson for over 40 years, advertising every hair product you can think of. From hair serum to color treatments, MacDowell's purportedly tried them all. But she's certainly come a long way from recommending products that cover up unwanted grays.
In her 60s, MacDowell has obviously transformed since she first starred in "St. Elmo's Fire" at 27. A lot of that change can be chalked up to general aging, but a big factor is MacDowell's decision to let her hair grow out gray. She's spoken about her desire to fight the belief that women should look young their entire lives, saying in a segment on "The Drew Barrymore Show," that as a grandmother, "I'm going to look like what I'm supposed to look like because I love myself" (via People).
Keeping her hair gray helps MacDowell feel like herself as she ages, but she recognizes that the process is different for everyone. Admitting that her "two oldest sisters will color their hair forever," she told People Magazine that "everybody has to make a personal choice about aging ... and what makes them comfortable." Well, MacDowell is proof that comfortable and chic can go hand in hand.
Allison Janney
Allison Janney rose to prominence through her role as C.J. Cregg in "The West Wing" in 1999 and she's continued to wow audiences ever since. In most of her roles, Janney rocked her seemingly natural auburn waves in a variety of styles. So when she started wearing her hair in a short gray crop, the change was startling. As though overnight, Janney went from more of a classic bombshell to a silver fox.
Though the hair certainly makes a statement, Janney made the change more out of practicality than anything else. "I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free," she told "The Drew Barrymore Show," before launching into an anecdote about her troubles with hair extensions, including a time when she lost strands of hair trying to flirt with a man on the street. Don't you hate when that happens?
Jokes aside, Janney has truly found the best of both worlds. Keeping her natural hair cropped and a manageable shade of gray, the actor sings the praises of a good wig when she wants to switch it up. Wigs come in handy on set too, though as she shared on "The Tonight Show," they might be a little too convincing. On the set of "Mom," Janney shocked her fellow cast and crew when she showed up to work with a big hair change: short gray hair. A minor freakout ensued until Janney informed the show's producers that she'd been wearing a wig since Season 1.
Jeff Goldblum
For those under a certain age, Jeff Goldblum has seemingly always had gray hair. If you'd only seen him in roles like that of the Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok," you'd be forgiven for thinking Goldblum's always been a silver-haired gentleman. But the actor's been in the game for a long time and once was known for his dark wavy hair.
Goldblum got his start on Broadway in the '70s in the play "The Two Gentlemen of Verona," but his career in film truly took off with "Invasion of the Body-Snatchers" in 1978. He further cemented his status as the go-to leading man for sci-fi and kitschy horror films by being in what feels like every film in those genres in the '80s and '90s. In blockbusters like "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day," Goldblum saved the day while serving face and shampoo commercial realness. And movie theater audiences ate it up — hence all those "Jurassic Park" sequels.
While Goldblum's hair is probably not the sole reason these franchises thrived, it's clear he had the Midas touch when it came to the box office. In his '70s, Goldblum is no longer the raven-haired heartthrob he once was, but given the amount of thirst edits permeating TikTok, he's one celebrity who just gets better with age.
Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey made a name for himself as Dr. Derek Shepherd, better known by the nickname McDreamy, in the long-lasting medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." Not content to only play a heartthrob on television, Dempsey found time to play several on the big screen, including in films like "Enchanted" and "Sweet Home Alabama." Throughout his early career, he kept his hair color a relatively consistent dark brown, albeit with the occasional gray peeking through.
In more recent years, Dempsey has taken to wearing his hair in a salt and pepper hue — and the result is quite dashing. But no amount of natural gray made him as unrecognizable as when he went startlingly silver for his role as Piero Taruffi in the film "Ferrari." The bleached dye job was attention-grabbing but made Dempsey look like a completely different person.
Fans of Dempsey's usual subtly gray locks don't need to worry — he prefers the natural look too. After wrapping "Ferrari," Dempsey opted to shave his head in order to go back to his roots and get back to his signature salt and pepper color naturally. As to whether he'll dye his hair again, Dempsey told People the gray is here to stay, saying, "I actually like the gray hair."
Gillian Anderson
As Scully in "The X-Files," Gillian Anderson blessed TV screens with her smoldering good looks and gorgeous red hair. Anderson is not a natural redhead, however, and famously hated dying her hair during the original run of the show. In a 2008 interview with Empire, Anderson admitted, "I got rid of the red as quickly as possible, to try to keep some semblance of privacy" and that returning to Scully's color "took nearly 20 hours." When she filmed Season 10 of the show, Anderson understandably opted for a wig rather than put her hair through all that torture again.
Though she first became popular as a redhead, Anderson typically wears her hair blonde. She doesn't necessarily cover up her grays, but she said in 2019 that she'd consider it. "There will be a point in my career where I make an active decision to allow my hair to be gray," she told the BBC, noting that making the change will put her "in a pretty obvious age bracket" when it comes to booking roles. Her concerns are understandable given how rampant ageism is in Hollywood, but casting directors would have to be blind to not see how remarkable Anderson is at any age.
While she hasn't fully embraced going gray, Anderson got close when she styled her hair in a short silver crop in an advertisement for her 2018 capsule collection for Winser London. The cut and color gave her a more androgynous look that she rocked just as well as her typical blonde strands. No matter the length or color, Anderson has proven she can pull off any style.
Jon Hamm
After years trying to make big as an actor, Jon Hamm made a name for himself as Don Draper in "Mad Men." Though he's had substantial roles in projects like "Neighbors and Friends," and "Baby Driver," Hamm's image is irreversibly intertwined with that of Draper's — and that includes his neatly cropped brown hair. Throughout his career, Hamm has consistently worn his hair in a classic style that transcends any era and gives him a boyish charm audiences love.
Though rare, Hamm can be lax with his hair maintenance, and the resulting grays peppering his dark hair give him a more mature look. It's even rarer to see Hamm walk around without shaving, but when he adds a salt-and-pepper beard to the mix, the change is dramatic. He still has that leading man appeal that's shaped his career, but he looks nothing like the "Mad Men" character he once played.
While the jury's out on whether Hamm will continue to dye his hair or go gray full-time, he should be confident in the knowledge that he looks great either way. Regardless, when it comes to aging, Hamm is taking it in stride. "I'm probably in the best shape of my life," he told Men's Health in 2025, "which is nice to be able to say at this advanced age."
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry made waves when she started posting her natural gray hair on social media in 2020. The "Sister, Sister" star has come a long way from her time playing Tia Landry alongside her twin sister Tamera. As a teen and young adult, Mowry was a fresh-faced talent and starred in family-friendly films like "Seventeen Again" and "Twitches. In her 40s, the actor and entrepreneur embraced getting older. And Mowry definitely makes getting older look good, gray hairs and all.
In an essay for InStyle (via Today), Mowry wrote, "There are so many people on a daily basis that are not making it to the age where their hair starts to gray. And so when I see my gray hair, it actually is a blessing because it means that, yes, I'm getting older and I'm still here." After she started seeing occasional grays in her late 20s, she explained that her grew in predominantly gray in her 40s. For anyone in the same boat and is having a hard time accepting their new hair color, Mowry recommends surrounding yourself with "people who are supporting you to grow old gracefully" and unfollowing social media accounts that no longer resonate.
As she grays, Mowry keeps her hair natural in an effort to celebrate aging in a world that often views it negatively. "To me, it is a gift to age," she told Allure. It's hard to disagree when she makes it look this chic.
Ted Danson
Best known for his role as Sam Malone, the main character in the beloved sitcom "Cheers," Ted Danson's hair has been a hot topic his whole career. When news broke that he wore a hairpiece during his run as one of America's most wanted TV heartthrobs, tabloids ran with the notion. But according to Danson, that wasn't the whole story.
When he began filming the show, Danson admitted that he had a bald spot he would cover with hair dye and clever combing techniques. While he didn't need a hairpiece on "Cheers," he did on at least one project. "I indeed did have to wear a little divot hairpiece for Sam Malone," he told Deseret News back in 2006. While the tabloids spread the rumor that he was completely bald, the actor felt there was no point arguing the specifics. Now that he no longer keeps up the charade or dyes his hair, he says he's "happy to be gray."
Danson has undergone quite a transformation, having first built an impressive career after "Cheers," starring in shows like "The Good Place" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and endearing himself to a whole new generation of viewers. "Age is a marker, but it's not everything," he told AARP in a 2017 interview. "What we're capable of has a lot more to do with our determination, our creativity and our passion than the number of candles on the cake." It's clear this mindset has helped the actor find success well into his golden years.
Jon Bon Jovi
John Bon Jovi achieved success as the lead singer of the band Bon Jovi, and like many other bands that got popular in the '80s, he had the hair to prove it. "We're responsible for the hole in the ozone," Bon Jovi's bandmate, David Bryan, joked in an episode of his podcast, "Let's Ask My Dad," referencing the amount of hairspray the band used to accomplish their big hair looks.
Although Bon Jovi no longer wears his hair in the same style or color, he's grateful he has so much of it. "Even though it's gone ridiculously gray," he admitted on the same episode of the podcast. Bryan's daughter and podcast co-host, Gabrielle Roshbaum, complimented Bon Jovi's hair, but the rocker was not having it. "I don't like it," he admitted.
It might not be the same as the long dirty blonde hair he was once known for, but gray looks great. Still, it's a reminder that not everyone goes gray out of love for the color. Though Bon Jovi's shift to the color appears to be born out of necessity, he rocks it just as well as his '80s hairdo.
Chris Pine
Getting his start in romantic comedies like "The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement" and "Just My Luck," Chris Pine is not someone who comes to mind when one thinks of gray-haired celebrities. But that's exactly why he belongs on this list. When Pine started going gray, he transformed from roguish boy next door to silver fox seemingly overnight.
While Pine has changed hair colors before, even cycling through cut and dye jobs in the same month, gray hair might be his most drastic transformation yet. In 2022, he debuted a clean-cut gray look just a month after rocking long blonde locks at the Venice Film Festival. The new hair made Pine look distinguished and mature without losing any of that leading man charm he's exuded throughout his career. For the most part, he has committed to the look since.
"If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup on," he joked when ET asked him about his salt and pepper beard, saying the look was "mostly laziness." His decision to let his hair be gray might also be born out of laziness, but it doesn't change the fact that it looks good. Now that he's added gray to his repertoire, Pine has proven he can pull off any color.
Mo'Nique
In recent years, actor and comedian Mo'Nique has taken to wearing her natural gray hair with pride. "Aging does not have to be unpleasant," she captioned an Instagram post in which she posed with a head full of grays. "I am enjoying maturing!" It's a different look than fans are used to seeing from the star, who usually rocks a variety of raven-haired styles.
Audiences were first introduced to Mo'Nique as Nikki Parker in "The Parkers," but it's her role as Mary in "Precious" that really propelled her to stardom. When she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, it seemed as though her career was only on the rise. But Mo'Nique's refusal to promote the film in Cannes without proper payment led to the deterioration of her friendship and working relationship with "Precious" director Lee Daniels. She was labeled "difficult" and her career stalled.
Fortunately, things have been improving for the star as of late. She and Daniels ended their feud publicly at one of her comedy shows, with Daniels apologizing on stage for his part in their rift. The two collaborated on the film "The Deliverance" in 2024 — their first movie together since "Precious." Through her commitment to standing up for what she feels is right, Mo'Nique shows that being yourself can be powerful at any age.