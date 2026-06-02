Fate Reunited Two Welcome Back, Kotter Stars After Their On-Set Feud

Gabe Kaplan and Marcia Strassman may have played a happy couple on "Welcome Back, Kotter," but IRL, things got testy. However, several years down the line, their kids went to school together, and that marked a major turning point.

We weren't kidding when we said things got testy between Kaplan and Strassman. In fact, we may even have undersold how much the sitcom stars couldn't stand each other. After all, Strassman pulled no punches in a 1978 interview with People, revealing, "I'm miserable ... Gabe runs hot and cold, one day your best friend, the next day not speaking. Even blatant hostility would be easier to deal with." That wasn't all, though. She added, "It has always been hard to act with him, especially in intimate scenes. I hate the series. I pray every day for a cancellation. If this is what success means ... maybe I should get married and have babies." Yikes. One consolation, it would seem, is that even after Strassman bashed her co-star publicly a few months prior to the interview, "The man never said a word. Not a word." He did, however, respond when approached by People. "I had the feeling Marcia thought of me as a square, compared to most of her friends. But I always thought there was mutual respect. Obviously, I was wrong," he said. Double yikes!

"Welcome Back, Kotter" ultimately did wrap in 1979, granting Strassman her wish. However, she and Kaplan also learned eventually that the show's producer was manufacturing the drama between them. Strassman memorably addressed the beef in an interview and attributed it to "rats ... behind the scenes" (via Pop Goes the Culture TV). Long after the show wrapped, like we said, their kids also attended the same school, which paved the way for an unlikely friendship.