Susan Sarandon's Wigs Catch Attention — But What's Her Natural Hair Color?

Susan Sarandon has long been known for her buoyant red-auburn curls, but she often gets assistance with her hair by rocking wigs. The "Dead Man Walking" star has looked so youthful that people could confuse Sarandon's daughter for her twin, but the actor has been fairly candid about how she achieves her enviable locks. "My hair is naturally curly, so I have to work at it," she told Hello! in July 2017. "Often when I work I wear wigs because it is so unmanageable in the weather and it takes too much time," Sarandon revealed. Even though she opts for wigs while filming, the "Thelma & Louise" actor prefers a natural look when out on her own. "But going out I like it to be no mess, no hairspray and just hope for the best," she told the outlet, adding that her hair had been dyed.

Sarandon is among the older celebs who were really attractive in their youth, and she used to put minimal effort into looks, even at high-profile events. "I didn't have a lot of money for clothing and I certainly didn't know a stylist — even when I got nominated for the Academy Award I didn't have make-up and hair," she told British Vogue in January 2016.

That low-effort approach continued as Sarandon aged. On multiple occasions, Sarandon has shared non-wig snaps and videos to Instagram. One November 2025 pic appeared to be taken at home and showed the seasoned film star with minimal makeup as she posed in a t-shirt. Sarandon's signature curls were there — although less prominent than usual — and her hair color was lighter, but it still had a reddish-auburn hue. Sarandon has opened up about dyeing her hair as she's grown older.