Susan Boyle's Dramatic New Look Has Everyone Shouting The Same Thing
It appears that Susan Boyle has spent her money on a stylist, hairdresser, and makeup artist, as she debuted a new look that had fans buzzing. Taking to Instagram, the "Britain's Got Talent" star showed off her trendy makeover in a pair of posts — her only two posts on the platform at the time. The first upload was a five-slide carousel that opened with Boyle walking down the street in a full-length mocha-colored fur coat, a pair of chocolate-colored velour pants, and a pair of oversized sunglasses. What made the post truly stand out was that Boyle had overhauled her hair and was now rocking a bright blond bob with razor-sharp bangs. Other photos in the post captured the singer in the studio, presumably laying down some new music. Those snaps showed that she was wearing a full velour tracksuit under the coat, and one slide even showed Boyle wearing the fur coat while recording vocals. "A new era starts tomorrow," she wrote in the caption, adding the "#ad" hashtag.
Clearly, she had gone into promotion mode for new music, as Boyle's second post was a single shot of her studio. That offered fans a view of the back of her velour outfit, which featured "Just One" written in gold across the back of the jacket, and the caption teased that would be the name of her new track.
Fans were blown away by Boyle's transformation, and they rushed to the comment section. "Cmon Susan J Blige yessss," one wrote. "Anna Wintour better sleep with one eye open!!!!!!!!!!!!" another added, in reference to the hairdo and shades combo. Many thought Boyle looked diva-licious. "Diva alert x," a fan posted. "Now this is a diva," another commented. That was not the first time Boyle underwent a makeover.
Susan Boyle had been slowly rolling out her new look
In October 2025, Susan Boyle had surprised fans when she showed up to the Pride of Britain Awards with a blond bob — although it was not as pronounced as the one she debuted on Instagram. The "I Dreamed a Dream" singer looked chic in a loose-fitting gray dress with black floral patterning, and she completed the look by draping a large black fur shawl over her shoulders. Over the course of that year, Boyle had been slowly rolling out her overhauled look.
Taking to Instagram to celebrate her 64th birthday in April 2025, Boyle made posts for the first time in almost two years. That was also the first time fans had seen the reality competition star replace her typically frizzy salt-and-pepper brown hair with a blond hairstyle. Instead of a full bob, Boyle elected for a blond bixie cut with harsh bangs, while she sported a pastel pink blazer. The post came a few years after Boyle suffered major health issues when a stroke left her unable to sing for quite some time, but the singer hinted that new music was coming down the pipeline.
While fans are embracing Boyle's new style now, another change caused a stir back in April 2009, shortly after she went viral on "Britain's Got Talent." She had started the competition with brown and gray frizzed curls, but she totally transformed her appearance by dyeing her hair for a feature story for The Sun. At the time, fans seemed unprepared for Boyle's divafication. "But our readers think this is as far as she should go. We want her to stay one of us," Toni Jones, The Sun's assistant fashion editor said at the time, per Today.