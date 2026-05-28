Susan Boyle's Dramatic New Look Has Everyone Shouting The Same Thing

It appears that Susan Boyle has spent her money on a stylist, hairdresser, and makeup artist, as she debuted a new look that had fans buzzing. Taking to Instagram, the "Britain's Got Talent" star showed off her trendy makeover in a pair of posts — her only two posts on the platform at the time. The first upload was a five-slide carousel that opened with Boyle walking down the street in a full-length mocha-colored fur coat, a pair of chocolate-colored velour pants, and a pair of oversized sunglasses. What made the post truly stand out was that Boyle had overhauled her hair and was now rocking a bright blond bob with razor-sharp bangs. Other photos in the post captured the singer in the studio, presumably laying down some new music. Those snaps showed that she was wearing a full velour tracksuit under the coat, and one slide even showed Boyle wearing the fur coat while recording vocals. "A new era starts tomorrow," she wrote in the caption, adding the "#ad" hashtag.

Clearly, she had gone into promotion mode for new music, as Boyle's second post was a single shot of her studio. That offered fans a view of the back of her velour outfit, which featured "Just One" written in gold across the back of the jacket, and the caption teased that would be the name of her new track.

Fans were blown away by Boyle's transformation, and they rushed to the comment section. "Cmon Susan J Blige yessss," one wrote. "Anna Wintour better sleep with one eye open!!!!!!!!!!!!" another added, in reference to the hairdo and shades combo. Many thought Boyle looked diva-licious. "Diva alert x," a fan posted. "Now this is a diva," another commented. That was not the first time Boyle underwent a makeover.