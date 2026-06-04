Side-By-Side Pics Of Mary Beth Evans Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine On Days Of Our Lives
Mary Beth Evans isn't one of the original cast members of "Days of Our Lives," but she made a huge impact on the soap opera, playing the role of Dr. Kayla Brady Johnson from 1986 to 2026. It turns out, she's just as grateful for the part as her fans. "I don't ever take it for granted," she shared with TV Insider in May 2026. "I'm just thankful to be in this position and come here." Speaking about her bond with her on-screen husband, Stephen Nichols, she added, "I think about the connection that Stephen and I had from the beginning, and what a beautiful love story was written. They don't make supercouples like that anymore."
Unlike some other celebrities who are now over 50 and haven't aged so well, Evans looks nearly identical now as when she started on "Days of Our Lives" 40 years ago. In fact, it appears that it's only her hair that's evolved much in that time. While she spent years rocking a head full of fun, flirty curls, she wears a short blond bob today. If you ask us, we think the bob is more chic, but she's sported all of her styles with grace through the years. Of course, no one is immune to the changes that come with aging, even if you're able to meet them gracefully — something that Evans, who is 65 in 2026, knows all too well.
What Mary Beth Evans uses on her skin
Mary Beth Evans is serious about her skincare, and she's also generous with her tips, too. While some celebrities have bizarre and strange beauty routines, Evans' seems relatively simple. In December 2017, she took to Instagram to recommend some of her favorite skincare staples to her followers. "As I've aged, my skin has changed, and I've struggled to find a skin care regime that works AND one I can be consistent with," she wrote in the caption. "But, I think I've finally landed on the right combination for my skin!" The soap opera star shared that she uses a warm washcloth and Hymed gentle cleanser to wash her face, followed by Environ toner and a "Hydrasilc" serum she got from her husband's med spa.
Yes, that's right. Her husband, Dr. Michael Schwartz, is the chief plastic surgeon for Skin Deep Laser Medspa in Pasadena, California. According to his bio, Dr. Schwartz's approach is to "address the goals of the individual while achieving results that look natural, without any telltale signs of surgery." Clearly, his training and advice have paid off for his wife, who is always seen sporting glowing skin. Between the love she gets from "Days of Our Lives" fans and her 40+ year marriage, Evans' happy life is probably part of the reason she retains such a youthful energy. Basically, she has a cheat code to life, and she's taking full advantage!