Side-By-Side Pics Of Mary Beth Evans Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine On Days Of Our Lives

Mary Beth Evans isn't one of the original cast members of "Days of Our Lives," but she made a huge impact on the soap opera, playing the role of Dr. Kayla Brady Johnson from 1986 to 2026. It turns out, she's just as grateful for the part as her fans. "I don't ever take it for granted," she shared with TV Insider in May 2026. "I'm just thankful to be in this position and come here." Speaking about her bond with her on-screen husband, Stephen Nichols, she added, "I think about the connection that Stephen and I had from the beginning, and what a beautiful love story was written. They don't make supercouples like that anymore."

Unlike some other celebrities who are now over 50 and haven't aged so well, Evans looks nearly identical now as when she started on "Days of Our Lives" 40 years ago. In fact, it appears that it's only her hair that's evolved much in that time. While she spent years rocking a head full of fun, flirty curls, she wears a short blond bob today. If you ask us, we think the bob is more chic, but she's sported all of her styles with grace through the years. Of course, no one is immune to the changes that come with aging, even if you're able to meet them gracefully — something that Evans, who is 65 in 2026, knows all too well.