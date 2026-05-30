Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, Lets Her Unbothered Look Speak Volumes Post-Divorce

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are rumored to be having issues in their relationship fresh off their recent Met Gala appearance. A New Idea report suggests things are getting tense between the two after Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly asked to meet with the couple to talk things through and hopefully get some closure. "Watching Hugh and Sutton parade around the city, openly flaunting their romance and mingling with all the same people they used to socialize with as a couple, is incredibly painful and humiliating," said an insider. "This isn't about Deb being angry or wanting to read Sutton the riot act. It's about closure."

Aside from Furness, other sources suggest Foster may be having second thoughts about their romance after noticing what she perceives as red flags in Jackman's behavior. Someone with knowledge of their relationship told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack that Jackman isn't the kind of partner Foster thought he would be. "Hugh wants a mommy, not a girlfriend," the source dished. "He needs constant validation, nonstop reassurance, and someone shielding him from conflict while he keeps playing the golden boy."

Friends say this had been Furness' role in the relationship, but Foster isn't keen on being his caretaker. "She didn't sign up to become Hugh's full-time emotional support system," another stressed, adding that the whole situation has begun to weigh heavily on Foster. "The deeper this relationship gets, the more she feels responsible for managing his feelings, his image, and the chaos surrounding him." Purportedly, this has Foster questioning whether being with Jackman is even worth it. As one claimed, "Sutton thought she was getting a partner. What she's discovering is a man who still needs parenting." Oof.