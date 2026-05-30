Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, Lets Her Unbothered Look Speak Volumes Post-Divorce
In May, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster officially made their Met Gala debut as a couple, sparking chatter about the "Wolverine" actor's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. An insider told New Idea Furness, who was married to Jackman for 27 years before their unexpected split in 2023, was supposedly "distraught" at the sight of her ex with Foster. However, a recent photo suggests she's actually doing just fine. In a photo posted to Instagram by designer Donna Karan on May 27, Furness appeared to be in good spirits while hanging with friends. Despite rumors she's been struggling to cope with her ex-husband's new relationship, Furness' easy and totally unbothered look says a lot about how she's handling her post-divorce life.
Though she and Jackman initially announced their separation in 2023, Furness didn't officially file for divorce until 2025 following rumors linking him to Foster, with whom Jackman starred in the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's "The Music Man." In a statement sent to the Daily Mail shortly after her filing, Furness alluded to betrayal as a factor in the breakdown of her marriage to Jackman. "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep," said Furness. However, despite how things unfolded, she said she ultimately has no regrets. "I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience," the 70-year-old actor stressed in her statement. "None of this is personal. We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random."
Is trouble brewing in Jackman and Foster's relationship?
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are rumored to be having issues in their relationship fresh off their recent Met Gala appearance. A New Idea report suggests things are getting tense between the two after Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly asked to meet with the couple to talk things through and hopefully get some closure. "Watching Hugh and Sutton parade around the city, openly flaunting their romance and mingling with all the same people they used to socialize with as a couple, is incredibly painful and humiliating," said an insider. "This isn't about Deb being angry or wanting to read Sutton the riot act. It's about closure."
Aside from Furness, other sources suggest Foster may be having second thoughts about their romance after noticing what she perceives as red flags in Jackman's behavior. Someone with knowledge of their relationship told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack that Jackman isn't the kind of partner Foster thought he would be. "Hugh wants a mommy, not a girlfriend," the source dished. "He needs constant validation, nonstop reassurance, and someone shielding him from conflict while he keeps playing the golden boy."
Friends say this had been Furness' role in the relationship, but Foster isn't keen on being his caretaker. "She didn't sign up to become Hugh's full-time emotional support system," another stressed, adding that the whole situation has begun to weigh heavily on Foster. "The deeper this relationship gets, the more she feels responsible for managing his feelings, his image, and the chaos surrounding him." Purportedly, this has Foster questioning whether being with Jackman is even worth it. As one claimed, "Sutton thought she was getting a partner. What she's discovering is a man who still needs parenting." Oof.