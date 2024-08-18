The Rumored Reasons Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Really Split Up
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shocked everyone and their mother when they announced that they were calling it quits after nearly three decades of marriage. In a joint statement, they broke the news of their separation but kept the details to themselves, leaving the rest of us to grasp at straws. But according to a celebrity matchmaker and relationship expert, the reason behind their split might not be rocket science.
Jackman and Furness first met in 1995, tied the knot a year later, and welcomed two kids during their seemingly idyllic marriage. Their relationship was remarkably drama-free, and the pair never missed a chance to gush about each other, with Jackman once saying that being married to Furness was a walk in the park. "It's been one of the best things in my life," he told Today in 2021. "Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I've ever met in my life." But in September 2023, the same year they celebrated their 27th anniversary, they revealed that they were putting an end to their "wonderful, loving" marriage to focus on themselves. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said, according to People.
They're painting the picture of the friendliest exes you'll ever see — and they might just be, according to Amy Laurent, celebrity matchmaker, relationship expert, and author of "8 Weeks to Everlasting: How to Get (and Keep!) the Guy You Really Want." They've amicably parted ways because, well, they've grown apart, and it's time to move on. And until the end, they managed to keep things drama-free!
They might have waited for their youngest child to turn 18
When Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness called it quits, they made it clear that their number one priority would always be their family. The couple, who share two kids, Oscar and Ava, have been nothing short of devoted parents. But with Ava turning 18 the same year they announced their split, it's hard not to wonder if they were just waiting for the right moment to part ways. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Amy Laurent didn't exactly rule that possibility out. According to her, empty nest syndrome often forces couples to take a hard look at their relationship — and sometimes, they don't like what they see, which might have happened with the two.
"Once the children leave for college or move on to their adult lives, couples who have grown apart realize they have nothing left to focus on but each other — which has long been disconnected," she explained. "It's like a muscle that hasn't been used in years, and some have completely given up on building that back up. At that point, the outcome becomes clear."
Jackman and Furness might have had a picture-perfect love for years, but Laurent suggests that their intense focus on the kids could've been at the expense of their marriage. Once the kids didn't need them as much, the reality set in. "It's important to recognize that if you don't put in the effort to maintain your marriage, much like neglecting exercise leads to a loss of fitness, neglecting your relationship to focus solely on the kids will cause it to deteriorate," Laurent added. "It's simply a fact."
Hugh and Deb will likely still remain good friends
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness weren't kidding when they said they'd stay friends post-split. Despite going their separate ways, they're still showing up for each other, even celebrating birthdays together. While most separated couples would rather avoid each other like the plague, Jackman and Furness seem to want to keep each other in their lives. What gives?
As it turns out, they might be doing this not just for appearances but for the sake of their family. They clearly still hold a lot of respect and love for each other, even if their marriage didn't go the distance. According to Amy Laurent, they're pretty much the gold standard for how divorced couples should behave. "That is actually the best scenario you could hope for in a divorce, and I respect it. If you've made your marriage 'all about the kids,' then during a divorce, it should still be 'about the kids.' This means providing stability, presenting a united front, and showing love and respect as a family unit, even if you no longer live under the same roof," she explained to Nicki Swift. "A contentious and disrespectful divorce is a selfish approach that only hurts your children."
Laurent also pointed out that how Jackman and Furness treat each other now will set the tone for how their kids approach relationships in the future. And it's clear these two are determined to be role models, even if they couldn't make it work as a couple."It's crucial to be respectful," said Laurent. "I applaud Jackman and Furness for exemplifying this."