The Rumored Reasons Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Really Split Up

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shocked everyone and their mother when they announced that they were calling it quits after nearly three decades of marriage. In a joint statement, they broke the news of their separation but kept the details to themselves, leaving the rest of us to grasp at straws. But according to a celebrity matchmaker and relationship expert, the reason behind their split might not be rocket science.

Jackman and Furness first met in 1995, tied the knot a year later, and welcomed two kids during their seemingly idyllic marriage. Their relationship was remarkably drama-free, and the pair never missed a chance to gush about each other, with Jackman once saying that being married to Furness was a walk in the park. "It's been one of the best things in my life," he told Today in 2021. "Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I've ever met in my life." But in September 2023, the same year they celebrated their 27th anniversary, they revealed that they were putting an end to their "wonderful, loving" marriage to focus on themselves. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said, according to People.

They're painting the picture of the friendliest exes you'll ever see — and they might just be, according to Amy Laurent, celebrity matchmaker, relationship expert, and author of "8 Weeks to Everlasting: How to Get (and Keep!) the Guy You Really Want." They've amicably parted ways because, well, they've grown apart, and it's time to move on. And until the end, they managed to keep things drama-free!