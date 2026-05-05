Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Met Gala Debut Sparks Nostalgia For His Era With Deb
It seems that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's relationship is making more waves than their fashion at this year's Met Gala. The couple stepped out looking polished, if not a bit lackluster, considering the Met Gala's "costume art" theme. This isn't uncommon for the Met Gala; a surprising number of celebrities keep things lowkey on the one night of the year when fashion is demanding to be seen. Jackman kept it classy with a black tux, while Foster made her Met Gala debut in a glittery gold gown. While their outfits didn't seem to turn many heads, seeing the couple together at this major event has reminded the internet of simpler times, back when Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness.
Long-term relationships seem to be a rarity in Hollywood, but when it came to Jackman and Furness, everything looked like it was set in stone. The actors had been together for 27 years before their divorce back in 2023. In a statement shared with the Daily Mail, Furness spoke out about the split, saying, "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal." Those words, along with Jackman's decades-long friendship-turned-romance with Foster, indicate an utterly messy relationship timeline. Upon seeing Jackman and Foster step out on the red carpet together, one X user wrote, "PS – you looked better with Deb. You were liked more with Deb. You kinda suck now." Another X user posed the question, "Aren't both of them left their spouses for each other?'
The tea on Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's relationship
While some social media users are dead set on hating the new couple, others have sent in rave reviews. One X user wrote, "Don't think there's a more gorgeous couple on the carpet tonight. You guys are killing it. Have a fab time!!!!" Another opined, "LOVE these two together!!!" It seems that this debate is only further fueled by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's curious relationship timeline. It's no surprise that the two met on Broadway, with Foster being a theater icon and Jackman being a triple threat while balancing his superhero roles. The two supported each other for years until starring as lovers together in "The Music Man" — don't you love when life imitates art?
Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce in September 2023. About a year later, Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin. In early 2025, Jackman and Foster seemed to be far more than friends before becoming red-carpet official at the "Song Sung Blue" premiere in October of 2025. Affair rumors were sparked during the theatrical run of "The Music Man" and were reignited with a vengeance once Jackman and Foster went public. Perhaps for the next red-carpet event, the two should consider bolder fashion choices to distract from the debate on their theatrical, clandestine relationship.