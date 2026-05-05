Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Met Gala Debut Sparks Nostalgia For His Era With Deb

It seems that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's relationship is making more waves than their fashion at this year's Met Gala. The couple stepped out looking polished, if not a bit lackluster, considering the Met Gala's "costume art" theme. This isn't uncommon for the Met Gala; a surprising number of celebrities keep things lowkey on the one night of the year when fashion is demanding to be seen. Jackman kept it classy with a black tux, while Foster made her Met Gala debut in a glittery gold gown. While their outfits didn't seem to turn many heads, seeing the couple together at this major event has reminded the internet of simpler times, back when Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness.

Long-term relationships seem to be a rarity in Hollywood, but when it came to Jackman and Furness, everything looked like it was set in stone. The actors had been together for 27 years before their divorce back in 2023. In a statement shared with the Daily Mail, Furness spoke out about the split, saying, "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal." Those words, along with Jackman's decades-long friendship-turned-romance with Foster, indicate an utterly messy relationship timeline. Upon seeing Jackman and Foster step out on the red carpet together, one X user wrote, "PS – you looked better with Deb. You were liked more with Deb. You kinda suck now." Another X user posed the question, "Aren't both of them left their spouses for each other?'