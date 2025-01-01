Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Reported Romance Timeline Is So Scandalous
Even superheroes face scandals from time to time. "Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster sparked romance rumors after they headlined a big Broadway show together, and the fallout from the speculation has been rocky, to say the least.
From their initial meetings backstage, to night after night performing together, to the rumors of infidelity that plagued both of their ex-spouses, this duo's relationship journey has led to many alleged revelations for both loved ones and in the press. There are even sources that claim that the pair's affair started long before they shared the stage together.
While many have been quick to criticize the stars, some sources have claimed that it was just a matter of timing when it came to finding new love. "They aren't going to shove it down everyone's throat," a source told the Daily Mail. "They became close friends while working together and got to confide in each other over their individual troubles." From personal troubles to professional commitments, the saga behind these performers' passions have been tumultuous from the get go.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster paths crossed on Broadway — long before starring in The Music Man
Even though they combined their megastar powers to headline the 2022 revival of "The Music Man," Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster had met long before they tread the Broadway boards. Neither performer is a stranger to theatre, so naturally their first (documented) meeting was backstage.
In 2008, the duo were photographed (seen above) after one of Foster's performances as Fiona in the original Broadway cast of "Shrek The Musical." A few years after that, Jackman pulled up his eventual co-star for a quick dance in the aisles while he was performing as host of the 2014 Tony Awards. "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true," Foster said of her perception of Jackman to Vogue in 2022.
While the two wouldn't work together officially for almost a decade after their first dance, they still continued to hone their crafts in their own realms: Jackman with blockbuster movie musicals, like "Les Misérables," and Foster with a series of leading roles in Broadway shows, such as "Anything Goes" and "Violet."
They shared an intimate pre-show tradition
Coming together as Professor Harold Hill and Marian "The Librarian" Paroo in "The Music Man" required Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster to spend a lot of quiet time together to build their relationship on stage. That also bled into their time offstage, and the pair indulged in a lot of quality time in their dressing rooms before each show.
Despite what the rumor mill has churned, Foster and Jackman have maintained that it was platonic and instead more aligned with a pre-show ritual that they held. "We call it carpet chat," Foster revealed on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "We hang out in my dressing room before every show and just catch up. Somehow we ended up sitting — maybe because my dressing room's a mess — we sit on the carpet." Foster continued by saying that this one-on-one time was a way for them to build their friendship more and therefore enrich their camaraderie on stage.
They publicly showed their admiration for each other during The Music Man
All of that quality time together also bled into their social media, as Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were quick to compliment one another throughout their run of "The Music Man." From rehearsals to red carpets to closing night on Broadway, both stars were consistently updating their massive followings to the goings-on behind-the-scenes with their cast and with each other.
In one of their final rehearsals before opening night, Jackman gushed about his co-star with a video of them dancing together in a big musical number. "This show is nothing without you," he wrote of Foster on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You're an exceptional talent and friend."
Foster certainly returned the favor, speaking highly of Jackman both in the press and on her own social media profiles. "[It's] a dream to be dancing with Hugh every night," she gushed on Instagram alongside a series of photographs including a professional shot by famed artist Annie Leibovitz.
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman both split from their spouses after The Music Man closed
Not long after the curtains closed on "The Music Man" in January 2023, both Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster filed for divorce from their longtime spouses. Jackman's news broke first, as he split from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023 after almost 30 years together. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness," the pair shared in a joint statement to People.
Meanwhile, Foster split from husband Ted Griffin after a decade together in October 2024. While neither have publicly commented on the split, gossip mongers were quick to tie together timelines and suspected Foster and Jackman kindled a different type of relationship while performing together. A source even went so far as to spill some alleged details about the pair's affair. "[They] are 100% together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," the anonymous source claimed to Page Six. To complicate matters more, both entertainers have children with their ex-partners, adding to the tough dynamics.
Rumors swirled that their showmance became real
Even during the run of "The Music Man," there was talk that the on-stage love affair was real behind-the-scenes. After gossip blogger Tasha Lustig posted a particularly scandalous Instagram video in October 2023 alleging that Foster and Jackman had been more than just co-stars all along (which Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly "liked" from a private account), more outlets began picking up the story.
Anonymous sources began surfacing after Foster's divorce to share that the relationship was an open secret amongst the Broadway community, and that the pair was planning on "soft [launching]" their relationship to the public soon after. These sources also shared more details on the length of time and the professional overlap that shrouded the budding romance in scandal. "We kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people," one anonymous source shared with Us Weekly in November 2024. "Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."
Hugh Jackman's ex-wife was reportedly suspicious from the beginning
It wasn't just the press or eagle-eyed gossipers that clocked Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's budding romance on Broadway. Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness — who's transformation has turned heads — reportedly had inklings of her husband's infidelity from the start of the show. But despite these suspicions, Furness was still reportedly the "last to know" when the relationship between the co-stars became official. And to make matters worse, Jackman reportedly wasn't honest with his then-wife. "He didn't own up to it," an anonymous source claimed to Us Weekly.
But even through the alleged upheaval of her personal life and a potentially ugly showbiz divorce, Furness has not chosen to publicly comment on something this close to her heart. "Deborra-Lee wants to be left out of this narrative,' a source shared with the Daily Mail. "She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh."
The once-longtime couple also agreed on one thing: maintaining respect for one another and prioritizing their children in the wake of such tremendous change. "They are repairing what they can, and will never talk ill about each other," the source continued.
They've been criticized for their alleged new romance
Fans and gossip sites have been back and forth about the true nature of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's make believe showmance turned real life romance. From cheating allegations on both parts, to the timeline as to when things went down, the murky nature of the relationship has raised many eyebrows. Some fans have been supportive of the theatre kid fantasy pairing, while others have speculated as to the genuineness of the entertainers' public personas.
Moreover, the criticisms have created new issues for the stars themselves. While Foster has been on the other side of a messy love triangle before — with her ex-husband, Christian Borle, and his then-costar, Laura Bell Bundy — this is Jackman's first foray into potentially non-positive publicity. "Hugh's whole image is that he's the nicest guy in Hollywood," a source explained to Us Weekly. "So he doesn't know what to do with this situation."
There are rumors that their love started long before The Music Man took off
As news outlets and fans alike have traced back the origin of this showmance, there have been clues that the pair's initial friendship had blossomed early on into something more. "[He] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her," a source claimed to InTouch. "He followed her around like a puppy!"
While on a press tour promoting "The Music Man," both stars could not stop gushing about one another — even while admitting to a bit of hesitation before performing together. "I was certainly intimidated [by her]," Hugh Jackman revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "This is a six-time Tony nominee. Two-time winner ... I've watched everything she's done"
But the intimidation didn't last, and for almost two years, the duo danced their way across Broadway for eight shows a week. Even after Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly figured out the affair, it didn't stop then and there. In fact, Jackman and Sutton Foster reportedly continued to indulge in their love — even if they didn't flaunt it publicly — leading to Jackman and Furness' divorce.
They've kept things hush hush despite their romance being an open secret
Despite the media backlash and the messy dissolution of their previous relationships, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have sought to keep their budding romance private. Both of their divorces are proceeding, and Foster even put her $2.2 million house in Tuxedo Park, New York on the market. All the while, the duo has reportedly spent the majority of time together, even amidst their busy schedules. A source even claimed to Page Six that the two "spend all of their time together" just like a "regular couple," even while their previous relationship drama falls out around them.
This certainly isn't the first time that the pair has been considerate of each other. According to sources, one of the first signs of Jackman's affection towards his then co-star was insisting that they share top billing for the revival of "The Music Man." "Hugh had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing, but he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star — and she was moved by that," a source shared with InTouch.