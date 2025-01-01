Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Reported Romance Timeline Is So Scandalous

Even superheroes face scandals from time to time. "Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster sparked romance rumors after they headlined a big Broadway show together, and the fallout from the speculation has been rocky, to say the least.

From their initial meetings backstage, to night after night performing together, to the rumors of infidelity that plagued both of their ex-spouses, this duo's relationship journey has led to many alleged revelations for both loved ones and in the press. There are even sources that claim that the pair's affair started long before they shared the stage together.

While many have been quick to criticize the stars, some sources have claimed that it was just a matter of timing when it came to finding new love. "They aren't going to shove it down everyone's throat," a source told the Daily Mail. "They became close friends while working together and got to confide in each other over their individual troubles." From personal troubles to professional commitments, the saga behind these performers' passions have been tumultuous from the get go.