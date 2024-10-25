Hugh Jackman's Quiet Post-Divorce Life Blown Up With Scandalous Sutton Foster Rumors

Hugh Jackman, the golden boy of Hollywood whose biggest "scandal" (if you can even call it that) was possibly juicing up to play Wolverine, has suddenly landed himself in some real drama. Just when we thought he was quietly living his best life post-divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, rumors are swirling that he's caught up in a romance with his "The Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster — who, by the way, just so happens to have filed for divorce from her husband of nearly a decade.

According to People, Foster, who tied the knot with "Ocean's Eleven" screenwriter Ted Griffin in 2013 and shares a child with him, filed for divorce in the New York County Supreme Court on October 22, 2024. This marks divorce number two for her (her first marriage to Broadway actor Christian Borle ended in 2009). Neither Foster nor Griffin are spilling any tea about their split, and it looks like they're keen to keep it that way. But once upon a time, Foster gushed about Griffin, saying he changed her whole outlook on love: "When I met my husband, it was the first time that I finally went, 'Oh, I get it. I understand why people have families,'" she wrote in an essay for the outlet. Oh, how times change!

While the real reason for their split is anyone's guess, word on the street says Jackman might have something to do with it. If the rumors are true, Jackman and Foster's on-stage chemistry may have found its way offstage, too.