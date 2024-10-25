Hugh Jackman's Quiet Post-Divorce Life Blown Up With Scandalous Sutton Foster Rumors
Hugh Jackman, the golden boy of Hollywood whose biggest "scandal" (if you can even call it that) was possibly juicing up to play Wolverine, has suddenly landed himself in some real drama. Just when we thought he was quietly living his best life post-divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, rumors are swirling that he's caught up in a romance with his "The Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster — who, by the way, just so happens to have filed for divorce from her husband of nearly a decade.
According to People, Foster, who tied the knot with "Ocean's Eleven" screenwriter Ted Griffin in 2013 and shares a child with him, filed for divorce in the New York County Supreme Court on October 22, 2024. This marks divorce number two for her (her first marriage to Broadway actor Christian Borle ended in 2009). Neither Foster nor Griffin are spilling any tea about their split, and it looks like they're keen to keep it that way. But once upon a time, Foster gushed about Griffin, saying he changed her whole outlook on love: "When I met my husband, it was the first time that I finally went, 'Oh, I get it. I understand why people have families,'" she wrote in an essay for the outlet. Oh, how times change!
While the real reason for their split is anyone's guess, word on the street says Jackman might have something to do with it. If the rumors are true, Jackman and Foster's on-stage chemistry may have found its way offstage, too.
Rumor has it that the two are dating and 'in love'
It looks like Hugh Jackman has not been laying low after his divorce all this time. He's reportedly dating Sutton Foster, and apparently, everyone in the Broadway circle is in on it. Sources told Page Six that the two are trying to keep things hush-hush, but there's no hiding those sparks. Could Jackman be the reason behind Foster's recent divorce? "They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," the insider told the outlet, with another saying that they are pretty much attached at the hip at this point. "They spend all of their free time together. They are a regular couple, they are just in private."
What's curious is that this isn't even the first time that rumors of a romance between the two have swirled. In December 2023, InTouch reported that Jackman was pursuing Foster, despite her still being married at the time. "[Hugh] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!" an insider said. What's more, fans on Reddit were already connecting the dots, noting Foster had quietly sold her home and seemed to be phasing her husband out of her social media long before the split.
Whether they're officially together or not, it's not exactly a stretch to imagine. After all, Jackman hasn't hidden his admiration for Foster at all, once saying how lucky he was to have been working alongside her. "This is something that I've wanted to do for over 20 years ... Sutton Foster is just a dream," he told New York Theater Guide. Spoken like a true lovesick puppy!