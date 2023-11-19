Hollywood's Messiest Love Triangles

Unfortunately, cheating scandals are nothing new in Hollywood, and the gossip mills tend to run on overdrive when a celebrity gets ousted for their sordid affairs.

For example, there are, sadly, way too many celebrities who have been caught cheating on their partner with their children's nanny. Gwen Stefani ended her 13-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale when she discovered his alleged affair with the couple's nanny to their three sons. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Stefani shared that learning his wrongdoings "was the beginning of hell." There was also the time Jude Law publicly apologized to his fiancée, Sienna Miller, for sleeping with the nanny (their relationship didn't work out in the end), and the rumored affair between Ben Affleck and his three children's nanny that ended his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

However, it hits differently when the affair is with one of your peers. We've seen several high-profile relationships end because one partner gets caught up in a very messy love triangle with another big-name star. Love triangles always end up hurting at least one person involved, and it's happened to plenty of celebs. From years-long marriages ending to teen stars getting caught up in romance drama, here is a list of Hollywood's messiest and most scandalous love triangles.