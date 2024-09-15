The Rise And Fall Of Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness' Love Story

Hugh Jackman first met Deborra-Lee Furness on the 1995 set of an Australian TV miniseries called "Correlli." Jackman was in his late twenties and had yet to become a star, while Furness was already a household name. "My first job out of drama school ... I was really scared," Jackman admitted to People during a 2017 chat. And yet, Furness made him feel at ease from the moment they met. As he told the mag, he would never forget getting picked up on his first day of work with his co-star casually hanging out in the front seat. "She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you,'" he shared, still recalling every detail of their first encounter after more than two decades.

Jackman was smitten, but he tried to hide his feelings and ignored his crush. As he explained, his feelings were "unprofessional and embarrassing." The actor only came clean after Furness called out his cold behavior, then the unthinkable happened. "She goes, 'Oh? Because I've got a crush on you too,'" he remembered. "I never in a million years thought she reciprocated."

It didn't matter that Furness was 13 years his senior — Jackman was all in. As he told Today in 2018, "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives."