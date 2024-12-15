For nearly 30 years, Deborra-Lee Furness has been known to the public as the spouse of movie star Hugh Jackman. Jackman, as his legions of fans are aware, has enjoyed a wildly successful Hollywood career, among the rare stars who can wow audiences in Broadway musicals while also enjoying a lengthy stint as Wolverine (a role, by the way, he's played in 10 different movies over the course of more than two decades).

Throughout it all, Furness has been by his side, joining him on red carpets and setting aside her own acting work in order to focus on the couple's two children while his career exploded. In fact, Furness is a successful actor in her own right, an established star in their home country Australia for far longer than Jackman.

Once among Hollywood's strongest and steadiest couples, their relationship has undergone a huge change in recent years, accompanied by rumors of infidelity that have seemingly grown more prevalent as time has passed. Furness, however, has continued to hold her head high as she's stepped out to re-establish her identity as a solo act, a future that remains unwritten. To find out how she got there, read on to discover why Deborra-Lee Furness' transformation has heads turning.