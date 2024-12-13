Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Inside The Rampant Rumors

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness had the kind of split that felt almost too amicable — until rumors started swirling that their picture-perfect divorce was hiding some serious drama, with claims that Jackman might have traded his marriage for a Broadway romance.

When Jackman and Furness announced their separation, jaws collectively hit the floor. These two had spent decades looking smitten on every red carpet. At the time, a source told the Daily Mail their breakup was a mutual decision and simply the result of growing apart. "They are forever linked, forever together with the children they have," the insider said. "But after the past few years, the love they had for each other turned more into a friendship." Now, that sounded reasonable enough — until rumors about Jackman having a fling with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster started circulating. Interestingly, Foster also ended her marriage to Ted Griffin around the same time. According to a source close to Foster, "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced." They told Us Weekly, "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people."

For a star like Jackman, who's built a career on being relatively controversy-free and appeared to be a devoted husband, the thought of him having an affair seems unthinkable. Yet, Furness' social media activity has added fuel to the fire.