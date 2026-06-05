Decades After Her Supposed Kiss With Ronald Reagan, This Blonde Remains An Absolute Stunner

Suebelle Robbins was so confident in her younger years that she planted a kiss on Ronald Reagan at a White House Christmas party, and many years later, that's still the case. As those who follow the socialite (or have caught glimpses of her on "Members Only: Palm Beach") will know, Robbins is still gorgeous and just as committed to living her best life.

Record scratch, freeze frame, because if you didn't already know about the supposed kiss Robbins shared with the 40th President of the United States of America, you deserve an explanation. After Gale Brophy shared a story about her son's near-kidnapping and the fact that she'd put in a call to Bill Clinton instead of 9-1-1 because she'd been involved in his election victory, Robbins declared, "I can beat that." She added, "I kissed Ronnie Reagan at the White House ... yeah, on the lips." Unfortunately for Robbins, it didn't seem to have been reciprocated, because after her audience asked about Nancy Reagan's response, she joked, "They tore me away from him." Robbins has subsequently shared more detail in an Instagram video, sharing that she'd been at the White House because her husband worked for Gannett Newspapers, and that she'd gone about the smooch in a rather aggressive way, cutting off someone who was speaking to the president about banking and telling him moments before the kiss, "Oh, you can meet a banker any day. I think you're adorable!"

Something tells us Nancy wasn't impressed, and considering Ronald and Nancy weren't just a 1980s power couple but are still remembered for being very much in love, it's likely he didn't appreciate it either. Either way, it's pretty clear Robbins has no regrets, and, like we said, the socialite is still living it up in Palm Beach.