The Stunning Transformation Of HGTV's John Gidding: From Curb Appeal In '99 To Now

Born and raised in the Turkish city of Istanbul, John Gidding graduated from Switzerland's Leysin American School before heading to aYale University to study architecture and then gained his Masters in architecture at Harvard.

So what attracted him to go down such a path? Well, Gidding believes it was a self-fulfilling prophecy. "I do remember when I was a very small child, someone asking me what I wanted to be when I grew up," he recalled to Archinect. "When I told them, 'I don't know,' they asked me what I was good at, to which I answered, 'Math and Art.' The person (I wish I remembered who it was!) said, 'Oh, then you should be an architect!' So from that point on during my childhood, whenever people would ask the question, I'd always tell them I wanted to be an architect."

Of course, as we all know from the copious amounts of television work he'd enjoyed over the years, Gidding decided to explore other career avenues, too. But he's always kept one foot in the architecture world. "It has a certain pull on my heart that even now I can't deny — who knows, I might go back into it someday," he added. "If my history is any indication, I'm already overdue for a career overhaul again."