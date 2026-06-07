Dave Grohl's Oldest Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous
As one of the three daughters of rock icon Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, Violet Grohl has grown up in the spotlight. Music fans often saw the girl alongside her famous father in the late aughts. But those days are far behind us, and Violet is now a full-blown adult with a music career of her own. And she's no longer that cute girl with curly honey-colored hair. Instead, she is now a dark-haired stunner bearing a striking resemblance to her mother.
As the picture below from a January 2026 pre-Grammy Awards gala shows, Violet inherited her parents' best features. She has Blum's bright blue eyes, button nose, and facial bone structure, but also has the dark hair — and dynamic voice — of the former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman. Violet accentuates her natural features by embracing a classic beauty look, going for thinner eyebrows and red lips, with some '90s spice thrown in there. We aren't the only ones who see it. Music fans have been just as impressed by the woman Violet has become. "WOW! the last pic I saw of her she was a little kid! She's a gorgeous woman now!" a Reddit user raved in a 2026 thread.
Other netizens highlighted the perfect mesh between her style and music. "Stunning! But we shouldn't even be discussing looks but if we have to.. again... STUNNING!! Talent? If we discuss that.... STUNNING," a second Redditor argued. Violet's resemblance to Blum also didn't go unnoticed. "Her mom's twin. She's beautiful!" a third social media user wrote. Time has flown by, and it has done wonders for Dave's oldest kid.
Violet Grohl has been performing since childhood
Violet Grohl has followed in Dave Grohl's footsteps in the music industry, releasing her debut album, "Be Sweet to Me," in May 2026. The album dropped just a few months after she signed with Republic Records, a deal she is said to have struck entirely on her own, as her father learned about it after the fact. "She's like, 'Hey, Dad, can I come over for dinner tonight?' ... She came over and told me, like, 'I signed my record deal today,'" he said on RadioX in February 2026.
Dave also noted that he had no involvement with her alt-rock album, which she made with a producer named Justin Raisen. Violet always sent him songs when they were finished for him to listen to, not for feedback. "I had absolutely nothing to do with this record," he said. Violet clearly wants to do things her own way, but she has drawn inspiration from her famous rocker father. In fact, she started out by performing alongside him.
In 2018, a 12-year-old Violet marked her first professional appearance by performing a cover of Adele's "When We Were Young" at a benefit concert in San Francisco. Violet teamed up with Dave several more times over the years before deciding she was ready to venture out on her own. But that doesn't mean she doesn't acknowledge her privilege. "I'm beyond grateful for the life that I was born into ... Obviously, doors are open for me because of my last name," she told The Forty-Five in 2026.
Dave Grohl's personal life had an impact on Violet
Despite Dave Grohl's deep bond with Violet Grohl, his own messy personal life had an impact on her. In September 2024, Dave confessed to cheating on Jordyn Blum by announcing he had fathered a fourth daughter with another woman. The news brought to light the many red flags in Dave and Blum's marriage, putting her in a very much-unwanted spotlight after decades of staying outside of it. His confession immediately had wide consequences.
Shortly after, Violet shut down her Instagram page, which remained deactivated for a little over a month. She returned to Instagram in October 2024 but has refrained from addressing her father's baby or personal life, focusing on her own music and career aspirations in interviews and social media posts. Dave's middle daughter, Harper, also deactivated her Instagram page amid the bombshell revelation. It is unclear if and how his relationship with Violet was affected by his affair and new baby. However, Violet was back to performing with her father just four months after he shared news of the birth.
In January 2025, she performed the song "All Apologies" during a benefit concert that marked a rare reunion between Dave and the other surviving members of Nirvana. Dave has also discussed his family life, painting a picture that suggests the bunch remains close. "The first thing I do when I come home from being on tour is I like to cook for the family. ... Like, I'm home, and I bring the comfort to the kids," he said on the "Dish Podcast" in April 2026.