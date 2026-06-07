Dave Grohl's Oldest Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

As one of the three daughters of rock icon Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, Violet Grohl has grown up in the spotlight. Music fans often saw the girl alongside her famous father in the late aughts. But those days are far behind us, and Violet is now a full-blown adult with a music career of her own. And she's no longer that cute girl with curly honey-colored hair. Instead, she is now a dark-haired stunner bearing a striking resemblance to her mother.

As the picture below from a January 2026 pre-Grammy Awards gala shows, Violet inherited her parents' best features. She has Blum's bright blue eyes, button nose, and facial bone structure, but also has the dark hair — and dynamic voice — of the former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman. Violet accentuates her natural features by embracing a classic beauty look, going for thinner eyebrows and red lips, with some '90s spice thrown in there. We aren't the only ones who see it. Music fans have been just as impressed by the woman Violet has become. "WOW! the last pic I saw of her she was a little kid! She's a gorgeous woman now!" a Reddit user raved in a 2026 thread.

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Other netizens highlighted the perfect mesh between her style and music. "Stunning! But we shouldn't even be discussing looks but if we have to.. again... STUNNING!! Talent? If we discuss that.... STUNNING," a second Redditor argued. Violet's resemblance to Blum also didn't go unnoticed. "Her mom's twin. She's beautiful!" a third social media user wrote. Time has flown by, and it has done wonders for Dave's oldest kid.