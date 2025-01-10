Obvious Red Flags In Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum's Marriage

Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl's wife, was far from a household name when, in September 2024, she made international headlines. That's when Grohl, her husband of over two decades, publicly announced that he had fathered a child outside of their marriage, sending Blum's life into a sad tailspin. All eyes were now on the model, who tied the knot with Grohl in 2003 and went on to have three kids with the rockstar.

Yes, Grohl's cheating confession had everyone saying the same thing — his "nicest guy in rock" persona was a farce — but even as fans rallied behind her, that likely didn't do much to ease Blum's pain. In the weeks that followed Grohl's announcement, she was spotted without her wedding ring, and new details began to emerge about the state of their union.

Sadly, it seems that the couple's picture-perfect marriage was anything but. Indeed, it may have become frayed long before the headline-making scandal. As one source claimed to OK!, "Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave's indiscretions for a long time." Here are all the obvious red flags in Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum's marriage.