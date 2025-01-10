Obvious Red Flags In Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum's Marriage
Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl's wife, was far from a household name when, in September 2024, she made international headlines. That's when Grohl, her husband of over two decades, publicly announced that he had fathered a child outside of their marriage, sending Blum's life into a sad tailspin. All eyes were now on the model, who tied the knot with Grohl in 2003 and went on to have three kids with the rockstar.
Yes, Grohl's cheating confession had everyone saying the same thing — his "nicest guy in rock" persona was a farce — but even as fans rallied behind her, that likely didn't do much to ease Blum's pain. In the weeks that followed Grohl's announcement, she was spotted without her wedding ring, and new details began to emerge about the state of their union.
Sadly, it seems that the couple's picture-perfect marriage was anything but. Indeed, it may have become frayed long before the headline-making scandal. As one source claimed to OK!, "Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave's indiscretions for a long time." Here are all the obvious red flags in Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum's marriage.
Dave Grohl called Jordyn Blum his 'future ex-wife' during their first meeting
When Dave Grohl first met Jordyn Blum at the Sunset Marquis hotel's Whiskey Bar, their initial interaction wasn't exactly your traditional meet-cute. Speaking about the 2001 encounter with Q magazine (via Foo Archive), the frontman recalled arriving at the venue looking disheveled after a recording session with Jack Black's Tenacious D. "I've got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty T-shirt," he shared.
Grohl was with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who, as he told the mag, always looked good and attracted plenty of female attention. That evening was no different and soon, "Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to Taylor." When she called over her friend, it was Blum who joined them and started chatting with Grohl.
Speaking candidly, the musician admitted he found Blum attractive, but rather than trying to make a good impression, he became obnoxious. "I was like, 'Oh my God, not a chance,' so I'm just having some drinks and acting like a jack***," Grohl confessed. Eventually drunk, he cheekily told Blum, "You're my future ex-wife." Not exactly the greatest pickup line but, lucky for him, she saw the humor in it and gave Grohl her number.
Dave Grohl initially ghosted Jordyn Blum
Jordyn Blum wasn't put off by Dave Grohl's gruff demeanor, and the pair went on to have a handful of dates after that first meeting at The Whiskey Bar. However, the musician soon decided that he didn't want to settle down and have a serious relationship. Rather than being honest with Blum, though, he ghosted her.
"I just stopped calling," Grohl admitted to Elle in 2007. "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back." When Blum picked up, she told Grohl she had expected to never hear from him again, but despite his flaky behavior, she gave him another chance.
Speaking with Q magazine about what had changed his mind, Grohl said it was a chewing gum commercial, of all things. It was August 2001, and he was in London, England, where he'd spent weeks in hospital watching Taylor Hawkins slowly recover from an overdose. Back in his hotel room, said commercial came on and, as he recalled, "All of a sudden I think, 'That's that girl Jordyn, that's that chick!'" He began having dreams about settling down with Blum, and so, he suggested a dinner date as soon as he was back in Los Angeles. "I thought, 'I'm not waiting one more minute because life's too f***ing short, man,'" he explained.
Was Dave Grohl overly flirtatious with other women?
Dave Grohl's fear of commitment and desire to be a free man may not have fully disappeared following his 2003 nuptials to Jordyn Blum. According to a source who spoke with People in 2024, "Dave's flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage," and Blum was repeatedly hurt by her husband's penchant for flirting with other women. What's more, another insider claimed that Grohl's good guy persona was totally fake. "Dave was supposed to be the 'good guy,' the rockstar that didn't have to do those rockstar things," they mused. "But there is a rockstar side."
Indeed, the frontman himself once admitted to Teen People in 2003 (via Foo Archive) that he had never been fully honest with anyone. However, he assured that he was — for the first time in any relationship — transparent with his then-fiancee. "Now I've got nothing to hide," he insisted. "When you're not trying to be someone else, being honest is easy." Unfortunately, that proved to not exactly be the case.
Dave Grohl's family didn't like having him home too much
Several months into the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum decided to temporarily move to Hawaii. It was November, and, as Grohl told The Sun, "At the moment, Los Angeles isn't really the best place to be." The couple's three kids, 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Harper, and 6-year-old Ophelia, were doing school online, and the family was spending more time together than ever before.
Grohl, who would normally be away for large chunks of the year due to his career, was suddenly around 24/7. As he told the outlet, that wasn't always well received. "They're hiding from me," he said of his wife and kids. "They've had too much of me and want to be alone now." The musician explained how being home used to be a treat because it would mean a sweet reunion after a tour — but not anymore. "The last year, the novelty of dad being home has definitely worn off," he admitted.
Dave Grohl admitted to his infidelity on Instagram
It's not often that cheating musicians come out and make an official announcement about being unfaithful, but that's exactly how Dave Grohl chose to handle his extramarital affair. Taking to Instagram in September 2024, the musician boldly told the world, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."
Noting that he planned to be involved in the child's life, he also told fans that he still loved his wife of 21 years. "I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he said of Jordyn Blum and their kids. Despite writing that, though, it seems his true intentions may have been quite different. Following the shocking news, People learned that Grohl had actually hired a divorce attorney before making his post public.
He allegedly accused Jordyn Blum of infidelity to mask his own
Before news of Dave Grohl's infidelity broke online, the musician reportedly tried to turn the tables on his wife and accused Jordyn Blum of having an affair. Several insiders spoke with the Daily Mail and alleged that, in the months leading up to their split, Grohl began acting jealous of Blum's relationship with their shared tennis coach, Christopher Crabb.
"They've had arguments about him and Dave thinks they've flirted," the insider said. "Jordyn has told him he's crazy to even think that, but Dave has persisted." According to the source, looking at the situation in retrospect, Blum came to believe that Grohl was actually trying to pin her as a cheater in order to mask his own actions.
Blum's inner circle also debunked Grohl's fling accusations, telling the New York Post that Blum was simply friends with Crabb, as well as with his wife, Olya. "There's nothing going on with her tennis instructor," they insisted.
A look inside Dave Grohl's history of adultery
Dave Grohl's bombshell revelation that he fathered a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum was far from the first time that the musician was accused of adultery. Back in the 1990s, Grohl dated snowboarder Tina Basich for two years, and she later accused him of being unfaithful. According to her 2003 memoir, "Pretty Good for a Girl," excerpted by Us Weekly, Basich heard mounting rumors of her boyfriend's infidelity. When she asked if they were true, Grohl simply ghosted her. She kept pushing for answers and, as she wrote, "All I got was a five-minute phone call from him, after five weeks of me calling and trying to get a hold of him."
A similar situation later occurred with Grohl's ex-wife, Jennifer Youngblood, whom he married in 1994. The musician later admitted that it was his cheating that resulted in their 1997 divorce.
More recently, a woman named Alix told Page Six that Grohl had tried to pick her up at a New York City dive bar around 2013. Despite being married to Blum at the time, Alix said the rocker used the same pickup line he'd once used on Blum on her, musing, "You should be my future ex-wife." However, she was adamant that the flirtation went no further than that.