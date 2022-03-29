Tragic Details About Taylor Hawkins

The following article includes mentions of excessive drug use.

Taylor Hawkins rose to fame as the drummer for one of America's most legendary rock bands. He began his lengthy career touring with Sass Jordan and Alanis Morissette before finding family in the Foo Fighters. He played with the band for 25 years up until his tragic death in March 2022, and through the decades, Hawkins developed a strong bond with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. The two were more than bandmates — they were like brothers.

Grohl detailed his close friendship with Hawkins in his book "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," which was released in 2021. "Tearing through the room like an F5 tornado of hyperactive joy was Taylor Hawkins, my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet," Grohl wrote (via Yahoo! News). "... I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was kind of love at first sight, igniting a musical 'twin flame' that still burns to this day."

Along with his bandmates, Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three kids, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh. Despite his close relationships with his loved ones, the beloved late drummer faced many hardships throughout his eventful career. These tragic details about Taylor Hawkins serve as a reminder of the struggles musicians sometimes face.