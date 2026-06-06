Topher Grace's Real-Life Relationship With The That '70s Show Cast Wasn't So Rosy

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.

Topher Grace's life completely transformed because of his role as Eric Forman on "That '70s Show," but the actor and the character may have had completely different relationships with their fellow co-stars. While the sitcom evolved around Eric's relationships with Steven Hyde, Michael Kelso, Jackie Burkhart, Donna Pinciotti, and Fez, Grace reportedly didn't care much for many of the actors who portrayed them. "Topher was focused on the work and didn't have time for his castmates' fun and games," a source told InTouch in 2023.

Grace has received some criticism from "That '70s Show" fans who interpreted his reluctance to hang out with his castmates as arrogance, but the "Spider-Man 3" actor has chalked the whole thing up to his personality. "I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. Whatever the reason may have been, Grace's decision to not become overly involved with his co-stars played in his favor amid Danny Masterson's 2023 rape conviction, for which he is serving 30 years in prison.

Throughout the trial, other cast members were dragged through the mud for writing character letters in defense of Masterson, with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's reputation souring in particular. "He kept out of it, which was wise given the guilty verdict and harsh sentencing. Topher may have had the intuition that things were not going to go well for Danny," the InTouch source added. Being boring and aloof may have helped Grace in the end, but that doesn't mean he had no friends at all.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).