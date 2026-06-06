Topher Grace's Real-Life Relationship With The That '70s Show Cast Wasn't So Rosy
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.
Topher Grace's life completely transformed because of his role as Eric Forman on "That '70s Show," but the actor and the character may have had completely different relationships with their fellow co-stars. While the sitcom evolved around Eric's relationships with Steven Hyde, Michael Kelso, Jackie Burkhart, Donna Pinciotti, and Fez, Grace reportedly didn't care much for many of the actors who portrayed them. "Topher was focused on the work and didn't have time for his castmates' fun and games," a source told InTouch in 2023.
Grace has received some criticism from "That '70s Show" fans who interpreted his reluctance to hang out with his castmates as arrogance, but the "Spider-Man 3" actor has chalked the whole thing up to his personality. "I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. Whatever the reason may have been, Grace's decision to not become overly involved with his co-stars played in his favor amid Danny Masterson's 2023 rape conviction, for which he is serving 30 years in prison.
Throughout the trial, other cast members were dragged through the mud for writing character letters in defense of Masterson, with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's reputation souring in particular. "He kept out of it, which was wise given the guilty verdict and harsh sentencing. Topher may have had the intuition that things were not going to go well for Danny," the InTouch source added. Being boring and aloof may have helped Grace in the end, but that doesn't mean he had no friends at all.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Topher Grace has a tight bond with Wilmer Valderrama
Topher Grace may not have had a close relationship with most of his "That '70 Show" co-stars, but Wilmer Valderrama was a big exception. The two forged a deep bond from the start, leading to a lifelong friendship. "You and I had this incredible connection from day one. I mean, you and I really became best friends right off the bat," Grace told Valderrama on the latter's "Dos Amigos" podcast in 2025.
Their relationship went well beyond the set, with Grace becoming close with Valderrama's family, too. "I would come over to his folks' house and hang out a lot with your sisters," Grace added. This connection with Valderrama, whose family hails from Colombia and Venezuela, gave Grace the opportunity to learn about life outside of his narrow world experience. "I grew up in a very myopic, very affluent town in Connecticut. I mean, it's just total opposite of how Wilmer grew up," he said.
By hanging out at the Valderramas, Grace tasted South American food, got exposure to Spanish, and gained a wider appreciation for other cultures in general. "It was incredible. I was... you don't know what you don't know. I mean, that's what I've learned," he explained. Even though "That '70s Show" ended in 2006, Grace and Valderrama maintained their friendship, a bond they aren't afraid to publicly cherish. "Happy 39th to one of my favorite people I've ever met. Jeez, turn 40 already Wil!" Grace celebrated on Instagram in January 2019.