Dutton Ranch's Annette Bening Has A Sizeable Age Gap With Husband Warren Beatty

Warren Beatty's love life was the stuff of legends — until he went and settled all the way down. Throughout the peak of his career between the '60s and '80s, the "Bonnie and Clyde" star was one of Hollywood's ultimate playboys. But that changed when Beatty met Annette Bening in November 1990. By then, he was 53, while the "Dutton Ranch" actor was 32. They fell in love while filming "Bugsy" and have been together ever since. But that doesn't mean the sizable age gap was irrelevant to Beatty and Bening's marriage.

Bening admits it has had an impact on their relationship, but not in a negative way. "I've learnt valuable lessons about life from Warren. He's 21 years older than I am and we've always been at different stages of life. He's got a lot of experience," she told The Times in 2018. Besides, she had already discovered that she had a type before she met Beatty, so she wasn't surprised to have fallen for a much older man. "I had never been attracted to younger guys. I had, from my late teens, always liked men who were older than me," she told the Express in 2011.

In Beatty's view, his age played an important role in his decision to settle down and start a family. "When you're older and you meet somebody, the decision-making process is a lot shorter. You know, and you say, 'I know.' And that happened here and I listened to it," he told Roger Ebert in 1994. All these years later, they have proved the age gap didn't work against them.