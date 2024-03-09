Who Are Annette Bening And Warren Beatty's Four Children?

Throughout Warren Beatty's decades-long career, which has gradually slowed down over time, he has one major achievement that topples over other A-Listers. He is one of two actors — the other being "Citizen Kane" lead Orson Welles – who have been nominated for acting, directing, writing, and producing the same film in Oscars history. Beatty got the accolades for 1978's "Heaven Can Wait" and his 1981 production "Reds," co-starring Diane Keaton, whose romantic relationship with him couldn't work.

The actor also gained notoriety for being a ladies' man in his prime — being linked to high-profile celebs like the Queen of Pop, Madonna – and having a rumor suggesting that Beatty had relations with over 10,000 women. Once one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, he shared with AARP that the growing influence of feminism on relationships during his bachelorhood in the 1960s and 1970s made him hesitate to settle down. "My delay in forming a family, marriage, was that I felt, or maybe I would say feared, that there was an element of impermanence to relationships that was somewhat new," Beatty said.

The winds of change eventually knocked on the "Bonnie & Clyde" actor's door when he crossed paths with fellow actor Annette Bening. Together, the couple has one of Tinsel Town's long-lasting unions and has gone on to build a family of four.