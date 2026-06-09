8 Times Giuliana & Bill Rancic Proved The Haters Wrong
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Divorce rumors have followed Giuliana and Bill Rancic for years, but the couple has shown on many occasions that their relationship is still going strong.
Part of the marital issues chatter came following Giuliana's controversial comments while still working on "Fashion Police." A viral photo was shared in March 2015 that showed Bill looking annoyed while grocery shopping with his wife. Later, Giuliana revealed that she and Bill were often at odds around that time while filming their "Giuliana & Bill" reality show that finished airing in 2014. In her memoir, she exposed one of the strange things about Giuliana and Bill's marriage. "We'd have to pretend we weren't p***ed off when the crews arrived, and sit and talk about our day," she wrote in the book "Going Off Script: How I Survived a Crazy Childhood, Cancer, and Clooney's 32 On-Screen Rejections," which was published in January 2019 (via Radar).
Reports of marital tension continued in November 2024 after Taylor Strecker interviewed the pair for her "Taste of Taylor" podcast. According to Strecker, the Rancics were having a bad day before coming onto set. "You know when a couple is fighting and you're, like, in the middle of it? That's what happened," she told Page Six. "I was in the middle of a wasp's nest," the podcast host added. Even though those reports had many believing the couple had major issues, Bill was adamant that their marriage was as strong as ever. "We love each other," he told People in August 2024 while sharing the keys to their romantic longevity. "We love spending time together. "And we laugh a lot," Bill added.
Below, we've rounded up various times where Giuliana and Bill showed that, while there may be occasional arguments, they truly love one another.
Trip to Italy
When the couple visited the Amalfi Coast in Italy, Giuliana Rancic included a three-photo Instagram carousel from their trip. The former reality stars appeared to not only be enjoying soaking up the scenic backdrop — as a gorgeous mountain, water, and sky were visible in the background — but they appeared enamored with one another. Giuliana had her arms wrapped around Bill as she showcased her fun, pink festive dress, and he hugged her waist. The second slide showed Giuliana lean in even closer to her husband as she wrapped tightly around his frame, and the pair stared into each other's eyes. "That's amore," she wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji.
Sipping wine in Bahamas
Giuliana and Bill Rancic offered a heartwarming behind-the-scenes pic from their trip to the Bahamas in April 2025. The former E! News host posted a snap of her and her hubby to Instagram. They looked at ease on the getaway, as Bill sported an off-white golf shirt with the collar undone, save for one lone button, while Guiliana opted for a white and multi-colored blouse. In the selfie, she pressed her head against Bill's cheek while resting on his shoulder and flashing a bright smile. Bill seemed to be in his glory as he grinned while lifting a snifter to his mouth to be mid-sip as his wife took the photo.
Boats and dinner birthday love
To celebrate Giuliana Rancic's birthday in August 2025, Bill Rancic took to Instagram, where he gushed over his wife with a touching Instagram carousel. The opening slide captured the duo on a boat as Giuliana wrapped her arms around Bill's shoulder while he held a stogie in his hand. Another snap showed the two nestling up to one another while out for a bite to eat. "What an adventure our lives have been together. I still wake up every morning in awe of your love and passion for everyone and everything you touch," Bill wrote in the caption.
Cuddling at a pickleball tournament
Despite rumblings of marital issues, the truth about Guiliana and Bill Rancic's relationship is that they are supportive of one another. When Bill was in a pickleball tournament in February 2025, Giuliana was on hand to cheer him on. She posted a video to Instagram that showed footage of her husband in action, and praised him in the caption for taking home the silver medal. Before cutting to pickleball action, Giuliana included a photo of the pair cuddling up together in the stands as she snapped a selfie while resting her head on Bill's cheek as he flashed a gigantic smile.
Hugs and kisses on a boat and golf course
Giving birthday love to Giuliana Rancic in August 2021, Bill Rancic uploaded a touching four-photo Instagram post. The first slide showed the couple in one of their favorite places to be, a boat, as Bill had his arm around his wife's shoulder and pressed her closely. It was a rather candid shot, as not only was Bill dressed casually, but the snap was taken from the side while the two were posing for another camera. The second slide put the Rancics' love on full display as Giuliana planted a kiss on her hubby's cheek while gently cupping his chin, while they stood on a golf course.
Throwback to early romance
Bill Rancic treated fans to a wayback throwback when he uploaded an old pic with Giuliana Rancic to Instagram in August 2023. The photo was taken well before the pair tied the knot. "My Girlfriend #17yearsago," Bill wrote in the caption. In the old snap, Bill showed his signature large smile as he donned a sleeveless athletic top while putting his arm around his then-girlfriend. Giuliana, meanwhile, looked almost unrecognizable as she sported her natural hair color with her hair tied back in a messy bun. The #tb post showed that the couple's love — and knack for posing together — went back well before fans followed their romance.
Cozying on jet ski and in bed
For their 16-year wedding anniversary in September 2023, Giuliana Rancic uploaded an Instagram carousel that showed the couple cozying up at various times through the years. A couple of the snaps stood out, including one where the one-time "Fashion Police" host was seated on her husband's lap on a jet ski. Another pic showed the duo in bed, as Bill looked to just be waking up, and Guiliana decided to climb under the covers with him. Followers noted that the two still appeared to be very much in love even after over a decade and a half of marriage. "You still look like you're on your honeymoon!" one wrote.
Ball game snuggles
Bill Rancic showed his love for Giuliana Rancic by commemorating her birthday with a sweet Instagram post in August 2022. Along with a heartfelt caption, Bill added a couple of selfies that his wife took that showcased the pair showing affection in candid settings. One of the pics had Giuliana snapping a photo while a shirtless Bill sat on a boat, and she placed a hand on his shoulder. Another picture highlighted how much they care for one another with a selfie Giuliana took at a Chicago Cubs game, as she pressed close to her hubby in the stands with them both wearing Cubs hats and black jackets.