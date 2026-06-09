8 Times Giuliana & Bill Rancic Proved The Haters Wrong

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Divorce rumors have followed Giuliana and Bill Rancic for years, but the couple has shown on many occasions that their relationship is still going strong.

Part of the marital issues chatter came following Giuliana's controversial comments while still working on "Fashion Police." A viral photo was shared in March 2015 that showed Bill looking annoyed while grocery shopping with his wife. Later, Giuliana revealed that she and Bill were often at odds around that time while filming their "Giuliana & Bill" reality show that finished airing in 2014. In her memoir, she exposed one of the strange things about Giuliana and Bill's marriage. "We'd have to pretend we weren't p***ed off when the crews arrived, and sit and talk about our day," she wrote in the book "Going Off Script: How I Survived a Crazy Childhood, Cancer, and Clooney's 32 On-Screen Rejections," which was published in January 2019 (via Radar).

Reports of marital tension continued in November 2024 after Taylor Strecker interviewed the pair for her "Taste of Taylor" podcast. According to Strecker, the Rancics were having a bad day before coming onto set. "You know when a couple is fighting and you're, like, in the middle of it? That's what happened," she told Page Six. "I was in the middle of a wasp's nest," the podcast host added. Even though those reports had many believing the couple had major issues, Bill was adamant that their marriage was as strong as ever. "We love each other," he told People in August 2024 while sharing the keys to their romantic longevity. "We love spending time together. "And we laugh a lot," Bill added.

Below, we've rounded up various times where Giuliana and Bill showed that, while there may be occasional arguments, they truly love one another.