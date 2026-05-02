Divorce Rumors Have Shadowed Giuliana And Bill Rancic's Marriage
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Giuliana and Bill Rancic's relationship has been plagued by divorce rumors over the years, but things certainly didn't start that way. The reality TV pros had a lavish Italian wedding in 2007, three years after first meeting. The upscale event took place in a rose-decorated church with nearly 200 of the couple's friends, family, and colleagues. Their Catholic ceremony was fairly traditional, and even featured Bill's childhood priest.
Real life eventually disrupted their romantic start, threatening the marital bliss they were enjoying. By March 2015, gossip rags were implying that Giuliana and Bill's marriage was in danger. Celeb Dirty Laundry, for example, published a photo of the couple looking rather annoyed in public. While it's impossible to know what was going on in their heads, the photo was taken shortly after Giuliana made racially-charged comments about Zendaya during an episode of "Fashion Police," which resulted in widespread backlash.
There were also reports at the time that, considering the drama in Hollywood surrounding Giuliana's comments, Bill was pushing to relocate the family from Los Angeles to Chicago, but that she was resisting. "From day one of when they began dating, Bill made it clear Chicago was where the family would live," one source told Radar Online at the time, adding, "Los Angeles just isn't for Bill long term, and he doesn't want to raise Duke surrounded by the bright lights of Hollywood." Unfortunately, Giuliana and Bill have also faced other marital issues.
Giuliana Rancic lied about her age
Giuliana and Bill Rancic's relationship actually started with dishonesty, even if Bill didn't know it at the time. Why? Well, Giuliana initially lied to him about her age. "I told him I was 29, and I was 31," she admitted to OK Magazine in 2012. "I just knew he was the type of guy who would never Google it." Unfortunately, she ran into trouble when he attempted to rope her family and friends into planning her 30th birthday party and received no responses. "And he was thinking to himself 'God, her friends are horrible people, they don't even want to plan her birthday with me.' It was just so funny."
That said, Bill wasn't nearly as amused by the truth and reacted in kind when she confessed at the urging of her sister. "Bill and I had such a different point of view when it came to that," she said. "To me, it's so harmless — shaving a couple years off of a girls' age." Meanwhile, he felt that her little white lie meant she'd also lie about bigger, more important things.
Giuliana told a similar version of this story when she wrote her 2016 memoir, "Going Off Script." She also delved into other things that threatened their happiness, including their different outlooks about their reality show, "Giuliana and Bill." While she was all for it, he wasn't as enthused, and it caused tension in their relationship. Their fighting even ruined a podcast interview, with the couple bickering while speaking to host Taylor Strecker on her "Taste of Taylor Podcast." Fortunately, it seems that either their troubles are behind them or they've learned to only fight in private, as there haven't been any recent blow-ups.