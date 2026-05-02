Divorce Rumors Have Shadowed Giuliana And Bill Rancic's Marriage

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Giuliana and Bill Rancic's relationship has been plagued by divorce rumors over the years, but things certainly didn't start that way. The reality TV pros had a lavish Italian wedding in 2007, three years after first meeting. The upscale event took place in a rose-decorated church with nearly 200 of the couple's friends, family, and colleagues. Their Catholic ceremony was fairly traditional, and even featured Bill's childhood priest.

Real life eventually disrupted their romantic start, threatening the marital bliss they were enjoying. By March 2015, gossip rags were implying that Giuliana and Bill's marriage was in danger. Celeb Dirty Laundry, for example, published a photo of the couple looking rather annoyed in public. While it's impossible to know what was going on in their heads, the photo was taken shortly after Giuliana made racially-charged comments about Zendaya during an episode of "Fashion Police," which resulted in widespread backlash.

There were also reports at the time that, considering the drama in Hollywood surrounding Giuliana's comments, Bill was pushing to relocate the family from Los Angeles to Chicago, but that she was resisting. "From day one of when they began dating, Bill made it clear Chicago was where the family would live," one source told Radar Online at the time, adding, "Los Angeles just isn't for Bill long term, and he doesn't want to raise Duke surrounded by the bright lights of Hollywood." Unfortunately, Giuliana and Bill have also faced other marital issues.