Fresh Start? David Boreanaz Made A Major Life Change After His Reported Mistress Spoke Out
Days after admitting he'd had an extramarital affair, David Boreanaz sold his $2.6 million Hollywood Hills home and moved to Hidden Hills, California. For many, Boreanaz's cheating scandal seemingly sparked the move, conjecturing that the "Bones" actor was seeking a fresh start. However, sources told TMZ the actor and his family had made the decision well before the situation became public. After all, Boreanaz and wife, Jamie Bergman, had just welcomed their second child, a daughter named Bella, in August 2009, and wanted more space.
We can't blame people for assuming their move was connected to the infidelity. The timeline fit perfectly. It was amid this major life change that Boreanaz was forced to join the list of celebs who admitted to cheating after his lover, Rachel Uchitel, who happens to be Tiger Wood's former mistress as well, reportedly began blackmailing him. "Our marriage has been tainted with my infidelities," Boreanaz told People in May 2010. "I just want to be open and honest. I was irresponsible."
By the time Boreanaz publicly spoke about the affair, his wife already knew. The two went to therapy in an attempt to repair the damage. "I'm not saying everything's okay," Bergman told People in 2010. "I'm still angry. I'm still mad. I am still hurt." In the aftermath of the scandal, Uchitel argued Boreanaz had been unhappy in his marriage and intended to leave Bergman, who had been pregnant throughout the affair. "He continually asked Ms. Uchitel to be patient and to wait for him," her lawyer told Access Hollywood (via NBC4 Los Angeles). But Boreanaz and Bergman worked it out in the end.
David Boreanaz found peace in Hidden Hills home
Whether intended or not, the move must have offered some relief as David Boreanaz and Jamie Bergman navigated his infidelity. Six years after the move, the former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star opened up about how the Hidden Hills home was the perfect fit for their family. "It's got a very good, positive energy about it," he told People in 2016. He highlighted how the place acted as a shield against the outside world. "For me it's about being able to leave everything work-wise and stress-wise, and come into this sanctuary that we created," he continued.
In their new home, Boreanaz and Bergman became a united team to raise Jaden and Bella and focus on their family. "We're such homebodies. We love to stay outside and cook. We love barbequing and swimming. We love going on adventures outside of our home," Boreanaz told Parade in 2013. Jaden is now an artist and musician, and Bella is a high schooler and talented equestrian, so their work paid off.
Whether the protection from the flashing lights of paparazzi within the gated community helped is uncertain, but Boreanaz and Bergman worked things out and are still going strong. In her 2010 interview with People, the former Playboy Playmate acknowledged that their marriage had issues before the affair. "It took a crisis, it took infidelity to get us off our a**es and work for what we want," Bergman said. "We do the best we can. That's all we can do."