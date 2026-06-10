Fresh Start? David Boreanaz Made A Major Life Change After His Reported Mistress Spoke Out

Days after admitting he'd had an extramarital affair, David Boreanaz sold his $2.6 million Hollywood Hills home and moved to Hidden Hills, California. For many, Boreanaz's cheating scandal seemingly sparked the move, conjecturing that the "Bones" actor was seeking a fresh start. However, sources told TMZ the actor and his family had made the decision well before the situation became public. After all, Boreanaz and wife, Jamie Bergman, had just welcomed their second child, a daughter named Bella, in August 2009, and wanted more space.

We can't blame people for assuming their move was connected to the infidelity. The timeline fit perfectly. It was amid this major life change that Boreanaz was forced to join the list of celebs who admitted to cheating after his lover, Rachel Uchitel, who happens to be Tiger Wood's former mistress as well, reportedly began blackmailing him. "Our marriage has been tainted with my infidelities," Boreanaz told People in May 2010. "I just want to be open and honest. I was irresponsible."

By the time Boreanaz publicly spoke about the affair, his wife already knew. The two went to therapy in an attempt to repair the damage. "I'm not saying everything's okay," Bergman told People in 2010. "I'm still angry. I'm still mad. I am still hurt." In the aftermath of the scandal, Uchitel argued Boreanaz had been unhappy in his marriage and intended to leave Bergman, who had been pregnant throughout the affair. "He continually asked Ms. Uchitel to be patient and to wait for him," her lawyer told Access Hollywood (via NBC4 Los Angeles). But Boreanaz and Bergman worked it out in the end.