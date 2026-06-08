Once-Popular TLC Stars Who Completely Vanished
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This article contains references to domestic violence.
While reality television is ubiquitous in the 2020s, it didn't really exist in its modern form before the Y2K era. And while CBS' "Survivor" and Fox's "American Idol" were undoubtedly what brought the genre to the mainstream, there were a number of series that were pivotal to its rise to pop culture prominence. As much as any cable network, TLC was responsible for producing the kind of programming that allowed reality TV to gain a foothold (even as some shows went too far).
While other networks leaned on competitions or chased celebs, TLC's early hits — shows like "Trading Spaces," "What Not to Wear," and "Jon & Kate Plus 8" — took a different tack, focusing on families and lifestyle topics. Like other reality shows, these series made stars of their hosts and participants. Figures like the Gosselins or Kate Stoltz, who might otherwise have avoided fame. As with any network star, though, the people who made TLC's groundbreaking reality shows must-see TV didn't remain in the spotlight.
Here are some once-popular TLC stars who fell off the map — and what they've been up to since their heyday.
Kat Von D
After breaking out as a cast member on TLC's "Miami Ink" in the mid-2000s, Kat Von D's reality TV stardom continued to grow across four seasons of her spinoff show "LA Ink," from 2007 to 2011. The hit series, which reeled in 2.9 million total viewers for its debut episode, per The Hollywood Reporter, chronicled the goings-on at Kat's West Hollywood tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo.
While her show was popular, the Montemorelos, Nuevo León native reportedly opted out of continuing with the project, pushing back on the notion that the network had pulled the plug at the time. "I love how me deciding to not continue doing LA Ink, turns into being 'cancelled.' Thanks @TLC," she tweeted in August of 2011. "Regardless of everything I remain grateful." Since then, Kat has kept a relatively low profile.
Kat announced High Voltage's closure via Instagram in 2021, effective that December. In the process, she revealed that she and her husband, Prayers singer Rafael Reyes, were permanently relocating to rural Indiana. Although she was later sued for back rent on the tattoo shop, the reality star has clearly moved on with her life. However, she continues to make waves where she is. She famously planted thousands of black tulips outside her Indiana estate, a display that draws visitors from far and wide.
Jon Gosselin
Jon and Kate Gosselin first emerged into the public consciousness way back in 2004 when the NBC reality series "Home Delivery" redid their home while Kate gave birth to the couple's sextuplets. Later, the family appeared on their own TV special, "Surviving Sextuplets and Twins," which led to their hit reality series "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which began airing in 2007.
While the show was a major hit for TLC (after its first season aired on Discovery Health), the production hit a snag in 2009 when it was announced that the couple was separating and on their way to a divorce. Reportedly, Jon was photographed with another woman earlier that year, sparking allegations of infidelity. After the couple's divorce, Jon was seen less frequently on the show — which was rebranded "Kate Plus 8" — before disappearing altogether.
In the years since his exit from the series (which ended in 2017), Jon and Kate engaged in multiple custody battles, leaving him estranged from his children. In the meantime, he worked jobs ranging from a T.G.I. Friday's cook to an IT administrator and DJ. In 2025, he married his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, with two of his eight children in attendance for the ceremony.
Kate Gosselin
When Jon and Kate Gosselin officially divorced in December 2009, it was the latter who began the legal process leading to the dissolution of their marriage. "Over the course of this weekend, Jon's activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children," Kate said in a June 2009 statement (via People).
Afterward, her journey as a single mother became the focal point of the rebranded "Kate Plus 8" series on TLC, as Kate initially retained primary custody of her children. The show's original run ended in 2011, pulling 2.1 million viewers for its final episode, per The Hollywood Reporter (after its Season 5 premiere had nearly hit the 10 million mark). Multiple revival specials and seasons followed before the show finally ended in 2017.
Since then, two of her kids have gone to live with their father. Kate, meanwhile, worked as a pediatric home care nurse while making occasional forays back into the reality TV world with "Kate Plus Date" and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." In November 2025, she went Instagram official with her boyfriend and former bodyguard, Steve Nield. The public relationship launch seemingly backfired, though, due to Kate having previously been accused by Jon of cheating with Nield when they were going through their divorce.
Paul Teutul Sr.
Paul Teutul Sr. was already reality TV royalty by the time he started appearing on TLC. His show, "American Chopper," which saw him and his son, Paul Teutul Jr., custom build chopper-style motorcycles at their Orange County Choppers business, actually debuted on the Discovery Channel in 2003. It would continue to air on the network for four seasons through 2007 before making the jump to TLC the following year.
The clashing of styles and egos between Paul Sr. and Paul Jr. became a focal point of the show, ultimately resulting in a major blow-up between the two in 2008. After the original series' 2010 cancellation, father and son went head-to-head in the spinoff series, "American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior." Other spinoff shows and an original series revival followed, but Paul Sr. took a lengthy sabbatical from the reality TV game around 2020, following his reunion with Junior on the special episode "American Chopper: The Last Ride."
After the COVID-19 pandemic, Senior relocated his shop to Florida, focusing his efforts on building and running an OCC roadhouse and museum, as well as attending bike shows. "There's more of a sense of freedom in Florida, more of a fan base, and you can ride for about nine months out of the year. There are also motorcycle events that take place all over Florida," he said in late 2020 (via The Times Herald-Record). He finally made a return to television in 2026 with "Orange County Choppers Original."
Petra Němcová
When Petra Němcová began hosting the TLC series "A Model Life" in 2007, she had already achieved widespread fame, gracing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2003. "Being on a cover of other magazines is, like, you're on a cover for that month and it sort of fizzles out," she said in a 2015 YouTube video for the outlet. "But being on a cover of Sports Illustrated, it always stays with you. It's always in your sort of résumé."
Němcová had also generated significant fan and media interest by surviving the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, having clung to a palm tree for eight hours while waiting out the storm. Despite her fame and beauty, though, her TLC show only ran for one season. In the years since its conclusion, Němcová continued to model, replacing Abbey Clancy as the face of Ultimo underwear in 2015. She has also worked on major campaigns for Chopard.
The Czech native married businessman Benjamin Larretche in 2019, and the couple welcomed a son together. "There's no regular day in the life as a mom," Němcová told People in 2024. "Every day is different, but every day is full of magic. It's [about] just living every day in gratitude for every blessing every morning, and being able to be with my son, my husband — people I love."
Buddy Valastro
Beginning in 2009, celebrity chef Buddy Valastro parlayed his early reality TV exposure on "Food Network Challenge" to long-term success on TLC as the star of the series "Cake Boss." The show ran for more than a decade, until 2020, and followed his family business — Carlo's Bake Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey — which he owned and operated alongside his siblings. It was a hit from the jump, averaging 2.3 million viewers across its first season, per TV by the Numbers.
The same year "Cake Boss" came to an end, Valastro suffered a devastating injury, when his hand was impaled multiple times by a metal rod after it had become lodged in a bowling pinsetter at their in-home bowling alley. He underwent a fifth and final surgery to his hand in October 2025. In the interim, he briefly hosted A&E's "Cake Dynasty" in 2023 and 24, a show which also featured his four kids.
Even now, the chef still likes to connect with "Cake Boss" fans, particularly the younger ones who discovered the show after its 2010s heyday. "There is no better feeling than when you see a six- or 10-year-old boy or girl come up to you, and you can tell that these kids are freaking. They're so excited," Valastro told Delish in 2026. "They want you to be Superman, so how the hell am I gonna not be Superman? Or try to make that a memorable experience."
Kate Stoltz
Kate Stoltz — originally named Kate Stoltzfus — first endeared herself to viewers as a cast member during the first two seasons of TLC's "Breaking Amish," which followed young Anabaptist adults who leave their communities to experience city life, beginning in 2012. She also appeared in the spinoff "Return to Amish." As her time on those TLC shows reached its end, Stoltz was already taking her first steps into the world of high fashion as a model.
Later, she explored a different side of the fashion industry by studying design. In 2015, she enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Technology. "I always knew that I wanted to be a model but I never knew how excited and interested I was in design until I moved to NYC," she told HuffPost that year. "The designers have opened me up to a whole new world and everything they do is honestly a piece of art." Fast-forward to 2026, and she continues to design clothing, which she sells on her official website, alongside her original art, baskets, kitchen linens, and more.
Stoltz continues to have a close relationship with her family in spite of having left her community in favor of a more contemporary lifestyle, also distancing herself from the belief system she grew up with despite being a bishop's daughter.
Jeremiah Raber
Another original cast member of TLC's "Breaking Amish" series, Jeremiah Raber, was already in his 30s and a father of multiple children from a past marriage when the show debuted in 2012. Unlike Kate Stoltz and some of his other castmates, though, he was featured on all seven seasons of "Return to Amish," which ran through 2023. While on the show, he married Carmela Mendez — who also had kids from a previous marriage. Mendez also appeared on the show, but she and Jeremiah had a contentious marriage and ultimately divorced in 2022 amid allegations of physical abuse.
More recently, Raber has been navigating major health issues. He was airlifted to a hospital in December 2025 while contending with possible liver failure. The "Amish" star revealed the situation to his fans in a TikTok post, in which he further noted that his blood sugar had spiked to 993. It wasn't the first time Raber had experienced a serious health event — in 2024, he was hospitalized for two days with heart issues and diabetic ketoacidosis.
In 2021, he released a children's book titled "A Day in the Life of an Amish Kid: A Children's Story." He also paints and sells his artwork via Facebook while living what's described in his TikTok profile as the "full-time RV life."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Theresa Caputo
Theresa Caputo found her reality TV stardom on the TLC series "Long Island Medium," which premiered on the network in 2011 and ran until 2019. The show saw Caputo — a native of Hicksville on Long Island — lean on her alleged psychic abilities to give readings to true believers and skeptics alike, and it was a ratings hit for TLC. She later hosted the show "Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits" on the Lifetime network for a single season in 2024.
Although she's no longer working on her own television show, Caputo continues her work as a medium with people all around via a live show that she tours around the U.S. "When I accepted my gift, I wanted to use it to deliver healing messages that would help people learn, grow, and embrace life," she said on her official website. Caputo also hosts the podcast "Hey Spirit! With Theresa Caputo."
Caputo has two adult children with her ex-husband, Larry Caputo (the couple divorced in 2018). Despite her reality TV fame, the Long Island Medium continued to live where she grew up after she made it big.
Jazz Jennings
LGBTQ+ activist and content creator Jazz Jennings joined TLC's reality TV wave as a teen in 2015. However, she first gained public attention years earlier, in 2007, when she was interviewed by Barbara Walters on ABC's "20/20." At the time, she was billed as one of the youngest publicly documented transgender children. Her life as a transgender teen in Florida, along with her family's, was documented on her show, "I Am Jazz," which aired on TLC until 2023.
More recently, Jennings finished up her undergraduate education, graduating with a degree in Art, Film, and Visual Studies from Harvard in late 2025. Her family members continue to show up on camera via her Instagram and TikTok accounts, where she posts videos of herself and the important people in her life. She also uses her social media to raise awareness for LGBTQ+ issues.
"Being trans is a political existence, in a way," she told The Crimson in 2024. "But I speak more from my heart. I don't know all the policies. I don't know all the details of everything, but I know what my experience is as a trans woman and who I am."
Paige Davis
During the nascent stages of the DIY craze in the world of reality TV, TLC's "Trading Spaces," which began airing in 2000, was one of the first such series to achieve appointment viewing status. And while she wasn't the original host of the show, Paige Davis served in that role for the majority of its original run. Since that iteration of the show ended in 2008, though, Davis has maintained a significantly lower profile.
Since the 2010s, she has appeared in a handful of film and television productions, including episodes of CBS' "The Unicorn" in 2019 and "FBI: Most Wanted" in 2024, as well as the NBC series "The Hunting Party" in 2026. She also starred in the short films "Beyond the Fog" (2024) and "All the World's a Stage" (2025). Additionally, she starred alongside another reality star, "Dancing with the Stars" Sharna Burgess, in an Off-Broadway production of "Pen Pals."
Davis returned to the "Trading Spaces" world in a different capacity in late 2025, launching a "Trading Spaces"-related podcast with Cyndi Butz, who also worked on the show.