Kate Gosselin's Launch Of Bodyguard BF Backfires: 'Makes One Wonder If Jon Was Telling The Truth'
Kate Gosselin subtly-but-not-really launched her relationship on Instagram in November 2025, and unsurprisingly, the internet has had a field day with exactly who her boyfriend is. Drum roll, please ... it's her bodyguard, Steve Neild. Yep, the same man Jon Gosselin accused Kate of cheating on him with back in '09. Cue the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" theme song, and let's get into it.
Some may remember that in 2009, rumors that Kate was cheating on Jon with Neild became front-page news. At the time, she told People that it couldn't be further from the truth, calling the story, "Disgusting, unthinkable, unfathomable, and I am horrified." Kate went on to say that she was close with Neild, but that she was tight with his wife, too. "Both of them travel with us at times, and we've spent holidays together, because, in this situation, your circle grows smaller and smaller, and it's very natural to become friends with your manager, your publicist, your security team ... they're the only people you have left," she said — and TBH, it kind of made sense. However, when her "One girl. 10 obsessions" video included snaps of her boyfriend, and that boyfriend happened to be Neild, Instagram users could be forgiven for asking questions.
"Wait — so Jon was right about the bodyguard? I thought he was just making stuff up back then!" wrote one commenter. "Makes one wonder if Jon was telling the truth about Kate having [an] affair years ago," mused another. One fan seemed pretty happy about the pairing, writing, "I always said to myself whenever I saw him on the show these two belong together." Enter a zinger from another commenter: "They've been together the whole time." Maybe, maybe not, but there's no denying it looks a little suspicious.
Kate's ex and estranged son are living for the news
Fans of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" aren't the only ones to have weighed in on Kate Gosselin's relationship news. Jon Gosselin took to Instagram to post his equivalent of "I told you so." "Guess who really ruined the marriage," he chirped (via Page Six). Perhaps it dawned on Jon that blasting his ex so many years after their messy split (especially since he's moved on with Stephanie Lebo) was a touch on the embarrassing side, because he ended up deleting the post. However, he'd also shared an Instagram Story about his "Aha" moment. "I told you all ... No one believed me I guess I was right," he wrote (via Page Six). Jon ... move on.
One critic whose comments on the situation are interesting is Kate's estranged son, Collin Gosselin. In fact, in an Instagram Story of his own, Collin added to the disturbing claims he's made against his mom over the years. "What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!" he wrote (via Page Six), and yikes. Collin also subtly called out the fans who were swooning over his mother's relationship with Neild. "Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance," he slammed.
Given that petty jabs from Jon are nothing new (remember that he took to TikTok in August 2025 to say his ex-wife had blocked him — again, more than a decade after they split), we're not sure we're as invested in his commentary on Kate's relationship. However, Collin's claims are pretty devastating, particularly because he was a kid at the time the original rumors began, and our hearts go out to him.