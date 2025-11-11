Kate Gosselin's Launch Of Bodyguard BF Backfires: 'Makes One Wonder If Jon Was Telling The Truth'

Kate Gosselin subtly-but-not-really launched her relationship on Instagram in November 2025, and unsurprisingly, the internet has had a field day with exactly who her boyfriend is. Drum roll, please ... it's her bodyguard, Steve Neild. Yep, the same man Jon Gosselin accused Kate of cheating on him with back in '09. Cue the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" theme song, and let's get into it.

Some may remember that in 2009, rumors that Kate was cheating on Jon with Neild became front-page news. At the time, she told People that it couldn't be further from the truth, calling the story, "Disgusting, unthinkable, unfathomable, and I am horrified." Kate went on to say that she was close with Neild, but that she was tight with his wife, too. "Both of them travel with us at times, and we've spent holidays together, because, in this situation, your circle grows smaller and smaller, and it's very natural to become friends with your manager, your publicist, your security team ... they're the only people you have left," she said — and TBH, it kind of made sense. However, when her "One girl. 10 obsessions" video included snaps of her boyfriend, and that boyfriend happened to be Neild, Instagram users could be forgiven for asking questions.

"Wait — so Jon was right about the bodyguard? I thought he was just making stuff up back then!" wrote one commenter. "Makes one wonder if Jon was telling the truth about Kate having [an] affair years ago," mused another. One fan seemed pretty happy about the pairing, writing, "I always said to myself whenever I saw him on the show these two belong together." Enter a zinger from another commenter: "They've been together the whole time." Maybe, maybe not, but there's no denying it looks a little suspicious.