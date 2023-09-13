What We Know About Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo
Jon Gosselin of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" fame has been down on luck in love, as you probably already know. After the former reality star divorced from his ex, Kate Gosselin, his relationships hadn't been successful — until Stephanie Lebo came along.
After ten years of marriage, Jon and Kate called it quits in 2009, with the two butting heads as to why they split. Apart from accusing one another of infidelity, Jon lambasted Kate for being too caught up with fame and money, while Kate claimed that Jon had felt inferior as she was more successful. She turned out to be telling the truth. Jon moved on to date Liz Jannetta after divorcing Kate, but as seen in their stint on VH1's "Couples Therapy," he also harbored feelings of insecurity when they were together. "When Liz laughs at me, I feel devalued as a human being because my word and my voice doesn't matter, like a child. That reminds me of my marriage," he said. Jon found love again with his longtime friend, Colleen Conrad, and they ended up dating for seven years. And unlike his previous relationships, the pair had an amicable breakup. "We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn't really work out the way we thought it would," Jon told The U.S. Sun in 2021. "I still love and care for Colleen but we've both determined that it's the natural end."
It wasn't until 2023 that Jon revealed that he was in a relationship again, and by that time, the two had already been together for two years.
Stephanie Lebo is a research analyst and mom of one
Fans weren't privy to the fact that Jon Gosselin was off the market again until his surprise revelation in August 2023. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, the DJ shared that he had been dating research analyst Stephanie Lebo since 2021. He told the outlet that they met at a party a few months after his split from Colleen Conrad and hit it off right away. "It was random really. I wasn't looking for anything, and neither was she but it just happened," he explained.
Lebo didn't share much about her personal life then, save for the fact that she, too, is a parent. "She said to me, 'I have a kid' and I just said, 'A kid? Who cares, I have eight!'" Gosselin quipped. "We are really happy and in love. We are very comfortable with each other, it just fits. Plus all our friends are the same people, instead of 'Your friends' and 'My friends.""
In an Instagram post, Lebo shared that her daughter was already a teenager, and in another, she described her as "my lifelong partner." The former beautician wrote: "She is my purpose, she will always come first and making sure that smile NEVER wonders from her face is my main objective in life."
Jon and Stephanie initially kept their relationship under wraps
Since Jon Gosselin is still a public figure, it makes sense that he and Stephanie Lebo decided to keep their romance on the down low in the beginning. The couple told ET they wanted to maintain their privacy and only keep their close circle in the know.
"We were never 'private, private,'" Lebo explained further, and true enough, there were hints of Gosselin on her Instagram before they went public. But considering how Gosselin travels for work and wants Lebo to join him occasionally, they agreed to take the plunge. "So what happened is I started traveling more and DJing in LA, Miami, New York, like all over the place and we would go together," Gosselin shared. "So, instead of jumping the shark, we pretty much said, 'You know what, let's just organize something and come out publicly because it's gonna keep on happening. We're gonna travel together when we're together.'"
While the two appear to be in it for the long haul, one thing's for sure: they don't want to have more kids. Lebo is content with her daughter, and Gosselin already has his hands full. "Yeah I'm good. I'm gonna retire soon," Gosselin divulged. "So, physically impossible, not interested, no expansion, just having the kids home."