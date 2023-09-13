What We Know About Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo

Jon Gosselin of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" fame has been down on luck in love, as you probably already know. After the former reality star divorced from his ex, Kate Gosselin, his relationships hadn't been successful — until Stephanie Lebo came along.

After ten years of marriage, Jon and Kate called it quits in 2009, with the two butting heads as to why they split. Apart from accusing one another of infidelity, Jon lambasted Kate for being too caught up with fame and money, while Kate claimed that Jon had felt inferior as she was more successful. She turned out to be telling the truth. Jon moved on to date Liz Jannetta after divorcing Kate, but as seen in their stint on VH1's "Couples Therapy," he also harbored feelings of insecurity when they were together. "When Liz laughs at me, I feel devalued as a human being because my word and my voice doesn't matter, like a child. That reminds me of my marriage," he said. Jon found love again with his longtime friend, Colleen Conrad, and they ended up dating for seven years. And unlike his previous relationships, the pair had an amicable breakup. "We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn't really work out the way we thought it would," Jon told The U.S. Sun in 2021. "I still love and care for Colleen but we've both determined that it's the natural end."

It wasn't until 2023 that Jon revealed that he was in a relationship again, and by that time, the two had already been together for two years.