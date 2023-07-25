Jon And Kate Gosselin Don't Agree On The Reason They Got Divorced

Jon and Kate Gosselin used to paint the picture of a perfect marriage — until they didn't. The former couple famously starred in "Jon & Kate Plus 8" in the 2000s, with their eight kids comprising twins and sextuplets. Audiences were inspired by how the two managed to raise such a huge family of same-aged children, which is why the show became one of the most popular programs on TV during its heyday.

But the show was also where fans witnessed Jon and Kate's relationship meet its demise. In 2009, only a year after they publicly renewed their vows, they announced that they were divorcing after a decade of marriage. "Over the course of this weekend, Jon's activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children," Kate said in a statement at the time, according to People. Jon, for his part, shared a statement of his own, saying that despite calling it quits, their priority was the well-being of their children. "My job is being the best, most supportive and loving father that I can be to my kids, and not being married to Kate doesn't change that." He even admitted that they had been having problems for a while.

Despite remaining vague in her statement, the "weekend" Kate spoke of in her statement is likely a reference to the time Jon was photographed leaving a bar with a woman while she was on tour promoting her book. Infidelity rumors arose soon after, which Jon repeatedly denied. In fact, he said that it was Kate who had been unfaithful.