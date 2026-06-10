How These Child Stars From The '80s Lost So Much Of Their Money
The following article includes discussions of addiction.
The life of a child star isn't easy. Beyond what unlimited fame can do to a child's developing brain and ego, there's a curse that comes with bringing home the bacon at an early age. Child stars can often make far more than any of their adult family members. While this might appear like winning the lottery for some, for these talented younglings it means learning financial responsibility from an extremely early age. Unfortunately for many of them, this is, often, a lesson learned only after a huge loss of money, either due to their own spending or perhaps their parent's spending habits.
The fact that fame is fleeting only makes things even harder. Some child stars are able to go with the ebbs and flows of Hollywood, growing up within the industry instead of growing out of it. Unfortunately, for others, fame and fortune often have an expiration date. With stunted outlooks on life and a lack of stable income, many child stars of the '80s lost so much of the money they made in childhood. Whether or not they were able to bounce back from it is an entirely different story.
Corey Haim's struggle with addiction and money led to disturbing extremes
Corey Haim made waves as a teen heartthrob of the '80s. He paved his way in the industry, starring in several films, including "Silver Bullet," "Murphy's Romance," and "Lucas," to name a few. It was his titular role in "The Lost Boys" that propelled him to a whole new level of fame. What followed in his life was a downward spiral of darkness, depression, and substance use that would eventually end his life. Haim's addiction led him in and out of rehab throughout most of his life.
Despite Haim's illustrious career and rising success as a child star, he died with very little money to his name. The actor sadly passed away at the age of 38 in 2010, after a long battle with drug misuse and financial issues. In 1996, he pulled out of the movie "Paradise Bar" due to his heavy drug use. He was sued by the film's insurance company for failing to disclose his addiction as a pre-existing condition on his medical form. Shortly after, he filed for bankruptcy protection. Desperate for money, he even went so far as to try to sell his hair and teeth on eBay. After this, he lived with his mother until he died.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Corey Feldman blazed a trail for Hollywood emancipation but at what cost?
One of Corey Haim's close friends was Corey Feldman, star of "Gremlins", " The Goonies," and "Stand By Me." The two rose to fame together in the '80s, playfully dubbed "the Coreys" by the media at the time. They appeared in seven films together, leading Haim and Feldman to develop a close but complicated friendship. Feldman began his career by appearing on various television shows, including "Mork and Mindy," "Eight is Enough," and "Cheers" before becoming a teen icon.
Haim and Feldman rose in the rankings of 1980s teen heartthrobs together, but unfortunately, that wasn't the only similarity the two actors shared. It seems that Feldman couldn't avoid the child star curse of veering deep into substance misuse and financial issues. Feldman was able to win his battle with addiction, boasting a 30-year sobriety, but his money problems lingered. After emancipating himself from his parents at 15 due to intense abuse, he discovered that his acting fortune had dwindled down to a mere $40,000 — miles away from what he had actually made at the time. Years later, following the divorce from his wife, Feldman's court documents revealed that he had unpaid taxes and a hefty credit card debt.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Jaimee Foxworth's journey from Family Matters to adult content
Before her years on the hit sitcom "Family Matters," Jaimee Foxworth had been modeling and acting since she was 5 years old. "Family Matters" began airing in 1989 and continued for nine seasons, but Foxworth contributed to only four. The actress was known for playing Judy Winslow, the youngest of the Winslow siblings. However, once Steve Urkel was introduced, Judy had less and less to do and was eventually written off the show entirely. In the later seasons of the show, the family only ever acknowledges having two children — as if little Judy had never existed.
Foxworth was never able to make her way back to relevancy after she was written off. She formed a short-lived girl group with her sisters, S.H.E., but it had little success. The actress eventually joined the adult industry, as it was quick money. This turned her deeper into addiction after the sudden end of her childhood career. Following the birth of her son in 2008, Foxworth started her sobriety journey. Although no longer dealing with addiction, the actress never recovered the money she made as a child star and her career hasn't seen the level of success "Family Matters" once offered her.
Gary Coleman sued his parents after learning how much of his money they wasted
Despite Gary Coleman's health difficulties that followed him throughout his life, he made his way to stardom through performing on the show "Diff'rent Strokes." The show, which aired from 1978 to 1986, allowed Coleman other opportunities to continue building his legacy. He went on to perform on "The Jeffersons" and "Good Times," and even had his own Saturday morning cartoon, "The Gary Coleman Show." Despite being one of the highest-paid child actors of his generation, Coleman fell into fiscal trouble later on in life.
Coleman successfully sued his parents after discovering that his earnings had dwindled to a mere $220,000. They came to a $1.3 million settlement, which certainly wasn't enough to make up for the estimated $18 million Coleman earned while working. Due to his numerous health problems, Coleman eventually filed for bankruptcy in 1999. The "Jimmy The Kid" star sadly passed away in 2010 after suffering from a brain hemorrhage caused by a fall. At the time, he had very little left to his name.
Willie Aames went from child star, to homeless, to working an ordinary job
Willie Aames grew up and rose to fame on the show "Eight is Enough," earning up to $1.5 million a year while filming it. The popular series ran from 1977 to 1981, but Aames' stardom didn't stop there. He went on to star in the '80s sitcom "Charles in Charge," the film "Zapped!," and then, he voiced a character on the animated series "Dungeons and Dragons." Decades later, the public became aware of Aames' financial situation when he appeared on the aptly named VH1 special, "Broke and Famous."
In his episode, Aames detailed how he owed more than $260,000 on his home, which was in foreclosure at the time. After a series of "bad deals and investments," Aames was officially stone-cold broke. What's more, he also detailed his estranged relationships with his ex-wife and daughter, who, at the time, hadn't spoken to him in nearly six months. The episode appeared to be a complete embarrassment for Aames, as he worked with a financial advisor to gather together enough money to survive. Ultimately, he turned his life around. After being "virtually homeless,"the child star landed a job as a cruise ship director, making his mark as another '80s child star leaving behind fame for normalcy.