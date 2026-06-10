How These Child Stars From The '80s Lost So Much Of Their Money

The following article includes discussions of addiction.

The life of a child star isn't easy. Beyond what unlimited fame can do to a child's developing brain and ego, there's a curse that comes with bringing home the bacon at an early age. Child stars can often make far more than any of their adult family members. While this might appear like winning the lottery for some, for these talented younglings it means learning financial responsibility from an extremely early age. Unfortunately for many of them, this is, often, a lesson learned only after a huge loss of money, either due to their own spending or perhaps their parent's spending habits.

The fact that fame is fleeting only makes things even harder. Some child stars are able to go with the ebbs and flows of Hollywood, growing up within the industry instead of growing out of it. Unfortunately, for others, fame and fortune often have an expiration date. With stunted outlooks on life and a lack of stable income, many child stars of the '80s lost so much of the money they made in childhood. Whether or not they were able to bounce back from it is an entirely different story.