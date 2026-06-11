Pattie Boyd, George Harrison, And Eric Clapton's Love Triangle Drama Explained

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Pattie Boyd and George Harrison were one of the biggest couples of the glamorous Swinging Sixties, until their complicated love lives got in the way of their marriage. The Beatles' guitarist was a living rock 'n' roll legend leading a lifestyle that did the status justice, and the model was growing tired of it. In the background was Eric Clapton, the fiery guitar god who became close friends with Harrison in the late '60s and fell hard for his wife, sparking one of music history's most scandalous love triangles.

Clapton tried to suppress his affection for her at first, going so far as to date Boyd's sister to channel his feelings elsewhere. But toward the beginning of the '70s, the guitarist began to make his feelings known, sending her love letters in which he questioned her love for Harrison. Clapton was relentless. Still, Boyd resisted his advances. But when Clapton released the 1973 hit song "Layla," Boyd was moved. "The song got the better of me, with the realization that I had inspired such passion and such creativity. I could resist no longer," she wrote in her 2007 memoir, "Wonderful Tonight."

By this time, Harrison's unfaithfulness was getting to Boyd. When her husband struck up one of the messiest celebrity affairs of the '70s by becoming involved with Ringo Starr's wife, Maureen Starkey, in 1974, Boyd decided she'd had enough. The two split and Boyd got together with Clapton. Despite the years-long pursuit, however, Boyd and Clapton's relationship also wasn't meant to last.