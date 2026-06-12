This Celeb Couple Had One Of The Most Sizeable Age Gaps In Old Hollywood

Age-gap relationships are nothing new in Hollywood, but some stars' age differences have certainly been more yikes-worthy than others. Case in point: Charlie Chaplin, who married Oona O'Neill in 1943. She was only a teenager and he was in his 50s.

Some may know Charlie married several times, each time to a woman young enough to be his daughter. Only his third was in her early 20s at the time they wed. Oona was his fourth (and final) wife. She was 17 when she met Charlie, who was in his early 50s. Granted, when they first met, it'd been strictly professional. Oona's agent called Charlie to set up a dinner, hoping she'd score a role in the Hollywood legend's film, "Shadow and Substance." After initial hesitation, Charlie gave Oona the part, and though the movie was never made, they got to know one another and fell in love.

Of course, the fact that Charlie and Oona had such a massive age gap did present a problem, and the movie star wrote in "My Autobiography," "At first I was afraid of the discrepancy in our ages" (via Internet Archive). Ultimately, the couple decided it wasn't enough of a problem for them to end things (and more specifically, Oona was said to be "resolute"), but not everyone was so nonchalant when the actor announced his plans to marry 18-year-old Oona. Her playwright father, Eugene O'Neill, wrote a letter to a friend saying he believed it was all nothing more than a stunt. Per "Oona: Living in the Shadows," he referred to Oona as a "cheap publicity grabber," lamenting the fact that he was the same age as Charlie, but musing the star was "probably older, for what actor gives out his real age[?]" (via Internet Archive). Yikes.