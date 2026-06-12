Is Hallmark's Mallory Jansen Married? Meet Her Real-Life Husband

Mallory Jansen is happily married. The Australian actor is a familiar face for fans of fun, sweet Hallmark movies and intriguing television series. She's been working in the industry for many years, and her talent and charm continue to help her make a memorable impression on audiences. Some of her biggest roles include Queen Madalena in "Galavant," Caroline in "Young & Hungry," and Aida in Marvel's television show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

She's also become one of Hallmark's leading women. Fans of the network might recognize her from projects like the Hallmark Christmas movie "On the 12th Date of Christmas," the romantic comedy "Her Pen Pal," and the royal love story "The Royal We," to name a few. But along with her impressive acting on screen, some fans can't help but wonder about Jansen's personal life, including who the real-life partner of one of Hallmark's leading stars is.

For those wondering, Jansen is married to a man named Simon Phan, who she has been with for many years. While the actor seems to keep her private life, well, private, there are some things to learn about the man who stole Jansen's heart.