Is Hallmark's Mallory Jansen Married? Meet Her Real-Life Husband
Mallory Jansen is happily married. The Australian actor is a familiar face for fans of fun, sweet Hallmark movies and intriguing television series. She's been working in the industry for many years, and her talent and charm continue to help her make a memorable impression on audiences. Some of her biggest roles include Queen Madalena in "Galavant," Caroline in "Young & Hungry," and Aida in Marvel's television show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
She's also become one of Hallmark's leading women. Fans of the network might recognize her from projects like the Hallmark Christmas movie "On the 12th Date of Christmas," the romantic comedy "Her Pen Pal," and the royal love story "The Royal We," to name a few. But along with her impressive acting on screen, some fans can't help but wonder about Jansen's personal life, including who the real-life partner of one of Hallmark's leading stars is.
For those wondering, Jansen is married to a man named Simon Phan, who she has been with for many years. While the actor seems to keep her private life, well, private, there are some things to learn about the man who stole Jansen's heart.
Mallory Jansen is happily married to a man named Simon Phan
Actor Mallory Jansen has been with Simon Phan since at least 2013, when he first made an appearance on her personal Instagram account. In the photo she shared back then, Jansen appeared to already be wearing an engagement ring. So, it seems safe to say that this wasn't the start of their romance. Jansen has posted many more pictures with Phan over the years, especially when they would go traveling to places like Italy, Hawaii, and more.
By October 2015, the two seem to have tied the knot, enjoying a romantic moment in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. A wedding ring is visible on Phan's finger in the snap above. Jansen and Phan have continued to travel all over the world, with a few more trips since 2015, including Thailand, Canada, and back to Italy. All the while, Jansen has still been a very busy actor, nabbing new roles left and right.
As for Phan, there isn't a lot of public information about his work or personal life, but he appears to be a director at the luxury event production company Trumpet Events, based in Australia. The official website describes Trumpet Events' work as "not a process, but an experience, shaped around you." The company has worked on weddings, Las Vegas-themed shows, and more. Phan has appeared on the company's social media a few times. In one photo, Jansen was there by his side in support.