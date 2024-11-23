The Real-Life Partners Of Hallmark's Leading Christmas Stars

If common passions create a strong bond, "Snowed-Inn Christmas" actor Andrew Walker and his wife, Cassandra Troy, have nature to thank for their union. Sharing a glimpse into their love story on Instagram in 2021, Troy told fans it was the great outdoors that brought them together in 2004. "It started with a hiking trip in @monttremblant followed by countless small wilderness adventures, and some big, big trips which are always centered around being in nature," she recalled.

Another shared passion they have is healthy eating. So much so that rather than splurging on a big wedding, they tied the knot at city hall in 2012 and used the money from their wedding budget to open a 200-square-foot cold pressed juice bar called Clover Juice in California in 2013. The business took off and rebranded as Little West in 2018, selling their signature juices online. The duo then welcomed son West Byron in 2015, followed by Wolf Reinhard in 2019, and these days, they're as strong as ever.

It isn't always easy, but they consciously work on keeping their romance alive. "When your wife is also your business partner you sometimes forget to check in with each other about the other stuff," Walker admitted on Instagram in 2021 (via Us Weekly), adding that a family trip to Mexico was just what they needed. "Getting away was not only restoring, it gave us perspective and overall gratitude," he concluded.