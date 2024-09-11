Hollywood hasn't always been kind to child stars after they hit puberty, yet there are those fortunate few who enjoy even greater success as adult actors. That said, it's also been remarkable to see just how many of those former child stars have wound up on the Hallmark Channel. It's a lengthy list, including "Full House" siblings Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure (before she bolted to Great American Family, that is), former "Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar, Hallmark's emerging star Skyler Samuels, and so many more.

Arguably, the most prominent name on that lengthy list, however, belongs to Lacey Chabert. As her fans well know, her cred as a child star is unmatched; heck, she was delivering lines in front of the camera at an age when most kids were still learning to tie their shoes. Since then, Chabert has gone on to experience continual success in an acting career that has continued to expand, seeing her transition from teenage roles to adult fare. These days, she's become practically synonymous with Hallmark Channel — not surprising, considering she's appeared in a whopping 38 Hallmark movies, including plenty of mistletoe-infused holiday rom-coms.

It's been an amazing ride, and it's far from over. To find out more about her journey from child actor to grown-up star, keep reading and it will be clear that Hallmark star Lacey Chabert has had quite the transformation.