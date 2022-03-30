Soap Star Susan Lucci Suffers A Tragic Loss

Susan Lucci is one of the most iconic women in Hollywood and her name pretty much goes hand-in-hand with the hit soap opera "All My Children." The star has appeared in countless television shows and films, but she's most well known for her role as Erica Kane in "All My Children," where she would bring plenty of drama to the screen. She's likely the most well-known soap star on the planet. But aside from simply starring on the big screen, Lucci also has a wonderful life outside of acting.

The soap star married husband Helmut Huber in 1969, per Women's Day, and the two have defied all odds, remaining married for 52 years. That's a whole lifetime and then some in Hollywood. Lucci often posts photos of herself and her beloved husband on Instagram, and it's easy to see the love. "Selfie with my handsome husband—looking for the best lighting? Stand in front of a vanity with surround-lit mirror!!!" she gushed in January.

Huber also seems to miss the chance to rave over his blushing bride. "The first time I saw Susie, it hit me," he told People in 1999. "Still today, she walks in a room, and I just light up." Lucci echoed the same sentiments gushing over how she found him to be an "attractive older man." Huber would later manage his wife's career, which, as we all know, has been incredibly successful. Sadly, Huber died on March 28, and it's likely left a gaping hole in Lucci's heart.