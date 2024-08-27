Sad Details About Hallmark Alum Danica McKellar

When "The Wonder Years" ended in 1993, Danica McKellar was officially an adult but she couldn't shake the public's image of her as Winnie Cooper. "Right when the show ended, I thought, 'Okay, I am moving on and so will the rest of the world,' and the rest of the world didn't move on," she shared with E! News. McKellar got admitted to UCLA where she studied math and was able to be herself with no ties to her television persona. "I really wanted to find out what was my value in regard to my brain and not fame," she stated. The "Christmas She Wrote" star added that she went to classes with no makeup and dressed in everyday clothes, making it easier for her to blend in. It also helped that most of her teachers didn't watch television, so they had no clue who she was.

McKellar shared with her son the reason she had a totally different career other than acting, per ET. "I went to UCLA, but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus, you know, 'Hey Winnie!' [or] 'Hey, loved you on The Wonder Years!' I couldn't get away from it," she told him. McKellar added, "So I needed to find out how I was valuable outside of Winnie Cooper, and math was challenging and I did well at it. And I love this feeling that my value, the important stuff had nothing to do with how I looked or television."