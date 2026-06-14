This Was '80s Icon Joan Collins' Most Expensive (& Tumultuous) Divorce

Joan Collins has been happily married to Percy Gibson since 2002, but before that, she was fairly unlucky with love, with four divorces under her belt. However, her split from singer Peter Holm was particularly acrimonious (and it came with a massive price tag for the "Dynasty" star, too).

Collins' marriage to Peter Holm was her shortest by far, with the actor filing for an annulment in late 1986, roughly a year after they'd wed. Collins asked for the annulment on the basis of irreconcilable differences and fraud, but made it clear she wanted the marriage to end, period, and told the court that even if the marriage couldn't be annulled, she'd like divorce proceedings to start. Among her complaints against her husband were that he'd controlled her movements, misappropriated funds, and even become violent during an argument. Collins also alleged that he'd become violent with one of her children's nannies, who subsequently resigned. Holm denied any wrongdoing, but Collins was nevertheless granted a restraining order.

Sadly, the drama was just getting started, and Holm soon petitioned for a whopping $80,000 in spousal support. There was also a battle over the house, which Collins had purchased a few months before their estrangement. At one point, Holm began occupying the home and dramatically locked himself in, chains on the gates and all. He was ultimately evicted, but responded by setting up a protest outside the house, complete with placards bearing complaints like, "Is there one law for a soapopera [sic] actress and another for the homeless?" Ultimately, the marriage wasn't annulled, but Collins and Holm divorced in early 1988, with the actor paying her ex $180,000 and letting him keep a car worth $400,000. Our favorite unbothered '80s icon told the Los Angeles Times of the settlement, "It's fine."