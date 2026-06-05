Unbothered '80s Icon Joan Collins Has A Sizeable Age Gap With Her Husband

Joan Collins' husband, Percy Gibson, is a whopping 32 years younger than her, but she's not fazed by that in the slightest. In fact, in addition to poking fun at the age gap on occasion, she's also said it simply doesn't factor into their relationship (and given they've been together for over two decades, we believe that!).

Collins and Gibson started seeing each other in early 2000, when she was in her late 60s and he in his mid-30s, and they announced their engagement in December 2001. Understandably, the fact that there were three decades between them raised eyebrows, but from the get-go, Collins made it clear she and her partner weren't bothered by it. Speaking to Hello!, she pointed out, "I've always felt age shouldn't be a chronological issue but more a question of physicality and attitude. ... I know that I look and act a lot younger than I am." She concluded with the parting shot, "The problem, it seems to me, is with those people who can't accept it." Slow clap.

Unfortunately for Collins and Gibson, that didn't quite shut down the haters, and she has had to address it several more times over the years. That said, she's had a good sense of humor about it. For one, after marrying Gibson in February 2002, she poked fun at the likelihood of one of them outliving the other. "If he dies, he dies," she was quoted by Hello! as saying. Many years later, in a 2016 appearance on "Loose Women," she also joked about her switcheroo from her first marriage, which also had an extensive age gap, albeit the other way around. "I got married when I was 18 and he was 33, and then the second one, I was 27 and he was 30, and then it's gradually gone ... down," she laughed.