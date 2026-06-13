Then & Now: What The Back To The Future Cast Looks Like Today

The 1980s were a magical time in pop culture — an era in which hair metal rose to prominence, neon colors abounded, and shoulder pads were a required part of women's wardrobe. It was also the period during which the Hollywood blockbuster and franchise filmmaking first came into their own. The "Star Wars" universe was expanded with "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," Sylvester Stallone built on his "Rocky" success with "Rambo," and "Police Academy" emerged from the ether.

Perhaps no movie series was as uniquely '80s, though, as Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale's "Back to the Future" trilogy, which saw Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly – a hip teen from the fictional California city of Hill Valley — experience adventures of the temporal variety alongside eccentric local inventor Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), using a time-traversing DeLorean sports car. During a 2022 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," two-time Oscar-winning writer-director Quentin Tarantino namechecked the first "Back to the Future" as a "perfect" movie.

While its impact on pop culture is palpable today, many years have passed since the series' 1985 debut, and its cast of young stars has grown older with wildly different careers. Here's a rundown of how the last four decades have treated the cast of "Back to the Future" and its sequels.