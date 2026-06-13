Then & Now: What The Back To The Future Cast Looks Like Today
The 1980s were a magical time in pop culture — an era in which hair metal rose to prominence, neon colors abounded, and shoulder pads were a required part of women's wardrobe. It was also the period during which the Hollywood blockbuster and franchise filmmaking first came into their own. The "Star Wars" universe was expanded with "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," Sylvester Stallone built on his "Rocky" success with "Rambo," and "Police Academy" emerged from the ether.
Perhaps no movie series was as uniquely '80s, though, as Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale's "Back to the Future" trilogy, which saw Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly – a hip teen from the fictional California city of Hill Valley — experience adventures of the temporal variety alongside eccentric local inventor Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), using a time-traversing DeLorean sports car. During a 2022 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," two-time Oscar-winning writer-director Quentin Tarantino namechecked the first "Back to the Future" as a "perfect" movie.
While its impact on pop culture is palpable today, many years have passed since the series' 1985 debut, and its cast of young stars has grown older with wildly different careers. Here's a rundown of how the last four decades have treated the cast of "Back to the Future" and its sequels.
Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly
Michael J. Fox was already a Hollywood star when he began working on the first "Back to the Future" film, thanks to his role as Alex P. Keaton — a conservative teenager with liberal, ex-hippie parents — on the hit NBC sitcom "Family Ties." His portrayal of Marty McFly took his career to another level, but it almost didn't happen. Fox was initially unavailable to join the project, so the role went to Eric Stoltz. Midway through production, though, producers made the call to recast, opening the door for Fox to assume what would become his signature role.
Three movies and hundreds of millions of dollars in box office receipts later, Fox was a bona fide A-lister. And his success continued into the 1990s, too, when he landed another hit sitcom on ABC's "Spin City." Behind the scenes, though, he was navigating life with a Parkinson's disease diagnosis. He went public with the diagnosis in 1998 and left "Spin City" in 2000 amid the progression of his disease. Since then, Fox has acted only periodically while working to raise Parkinson's awareness and tending to his own situation.
Much to the delight of fans, he made a cameo appearance during Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" in 2026. However, he later found himself addressing a death scare after a CNN package indicating he had passed away was mistakenly posted online. Fox made light of the situation in an April 2026 Threads post. Fox has also been married to Tracy Pollan since 1988.
Christopher Lloyd as Emmett 'Doc' Brown
Marty McFly's partner-in-time across all three installments of the "Back to the Future" franchise was Dr. Emmett Brown, also known as Doc — a noted crackpot scientist in Hill Valley who built a time machine out of a DeLorean. The iconic character was brought to life on the big screen by Christopher Lloyd, who had won acclaim with his performance as Reverend Jim in the ABC/NBC sitcom "Taxi," as well as appearances in films like 1975's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
However, Doc Brown is arguably his best-known character, despite other memorable parts in 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," 1989's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?," and Barry Sonnenfeld's 1990s cinematic adaptation of "The Addams Family" among his screen credits. It's something of a miracle, too, that Doc came to him, as Lloyd was originally keen to pass on the first "BTTF" film. "I went through it. I just wasn't into it," Lloyd said during a 2021 "Today" interview. "I put it in the wastepaper basket." Thankfully, Lloyd didn't let sleeping dogs lie.
These days, Lloyd — who boasts well over 200 career screen credits, per his IMDb – continues to work as he approaches his 90s. In 2026, he joined Frankie Muniz on the cast of the upcoming, Paris-based family adventure film "Christopher Hope and the Secret of Napoleon." He has also maintained his relationship with Michael J. Fox.
Crispin Glover as George McFly
While Michael J. Fox is undoubtedly the star of the "Back to the Future" series, and Marty McFly essentially serves as the master of ceremonies for the audience's three-film trip through time, Crispin Glover's George McFly (Marty's dad) is the pivotal character of the original 1985 film from a plot standpoint. And even today, decades after the film's release — and despite not working on its sequels — the character and his performance are still remembered fondly.
Over the years, Glover has built out an impressive résumé as an actor, appearing in films including 1986's "River's Edge," 1991's "The Doors," two "Charlie's Angels" movies in the early/mid-2000s, 2010's live-action "Alice in Wonderland," and many more. Despite that, though, he's probably best-known these days for his forays into surrealist auteur filmmaking and his complex relationship with the "BTTF" franchise and one of its producers, Bob Gale.
Glover continues to act in the 2020s, but his personal life was hit with controversy. As reported by NBC News in 2026, Glover was sued by a former model who alleged that he held her captive, assaulted her, used her for "sex and free labor," and then wrongfully evicted her from her home. The actor has denied any wrongdoing in the case, with his representative saying (via NBC) that he is "confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication."
Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines McFly & Maggie McFly
Prior to landing her role as Lorraine Baines McFly in the first "Back to the Future" film, Lea Thompson had starred in a handful of early '80s classics in 1983's "Jaws 3-D" and "All the Right Moves," as well as 1984's "Red Dawn." However, it was her turn as Marty's mom and George's wife in "BTTF" that has gone down as her most memorable performance. That said, she has since wondered whether her involvement with the iconic film series may have hindered her later career.
"'Back to the Future' is kind of, like, hyperspace. It was also a great part, but it also might be the reason why I never had a great career in my 30s," she told Steve Kmetko during an appearance on the "Still Here Hollywood" podcast. "I never played Kevin Costner's wife. ... I never got the career of some of the other actresses that were my age, in my 30s and 40s."
In any case, Thompson did have a massive TV show during NBC's Must See TV era with "Caroline in the City," and has worked steadily in Hollywood ever since (including as a director). She and her husband, director Howard Deutch, are the parents of actors Madelyn and Zoey Deutch.
Thomas F. Wilson as Biff Tannen, Griff Tannen & 'Mad Dog' Tannen
Thomas F. Wilson was a virtual unknown when he was cast as the villainous bully Biff Tannen in "Back to the Future," having logged just a handful of screen credits before landing the role. And while the film ultimately yielded his Hollywood breakout, he had a rough go on its set initially when Eric Stoltz's name was still atop the call sheet.
"We were young guys together in a thing and Eric was doing a very, very method-heavy approach to Marty McFly. So, he was treating me very badly," Wilson said during an appearance on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," while claiming that Stoltz was selectively treating their co-star, Lea Thompson, in a more friendly manner. "There was a lot of drama and angst, and a lot of things that I think were not productive — as a young man back then — that led to his being replaced."
In addition to playing Biff and Griff Tannen in "Back to the Future: Part II" and "Mad Dog" Tannen in "Back to the Future: Part III," Wilson's IMDb page has since exploded with a multitude of on-screen and voice roles, perhaps most notably on several episodes of Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants." Also a stand-up comedian, Wilson famously devised "The Question Song," which offers a humorous take on things he's frequently asked about his "BTTF" experience.
Claudia Wells as Jennifer Parker
Before the character was recast for the sequels, Marty's girlfriend, Jennifer Parker, was played by Claudia Wells in the original "Back to the Future" film. However, she ultimately opted out of appearing in the sequels after her manager mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. "I just didn't have it in me to do anything but deal with the stress and the emotions that were going on as a result of my mom being in the process of dying," she told People in 2015.
From there, she fell out of acting entirely, pursuing other avenues toward making her way in the world. She wouldn't appear in another on-screen role until 2008's "Still Waters Burn." However, she was given a second chance in the "BTTF" franchise in 2010 when she returned to voice Jennifer in "Back to the Future: The Game," which essentially functions as the fourth entry into the series.
In addition to appearing in the odd film here or there, Wells has owned a second-hand designer clothing store in Studio City. Headlines were made in 2025 when the Ventura Boulevard store was burglarized.
Elisabeth Shue also as Jennifer Parker
With Claudia Wells electing to forgo participating in the production of the "Back to the Future" sequels, the role of Jennifer Parker was bequeathed upon 1980s it girl Elisabeth Shue, who went from being a soccer star to achieving Hollywood fame with hit movies like 1984's "The Karate Kid," 1987's "Adventures in Babysitting," and 1988's "Cocktail." However, her screen time was relatively sparse across "BTTF" Parts II and III, and her best work as an actress was yet to come.
Shue was nominated for a best actress Oscar for her work alongside Nicolas Cage in the 1995 drama "Leaving Las Vegas." She also made waves with her performances in films like 1997's "The Saint," 1998's "Palmetto," and, later, 70-plus episodes of the CBS procedural drama "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," to name a few. More recently, she reprised her "Karate Kid" role as Ali Mills on the Netflix series "Cobra Kai" and played Madelyn Stillwell on several episodes of Amazon Prime's "The Boys."
Mary Steenburgen as Clara Clayton
Mary Steenburgen joined the cast of "Back to the Future" for the series' third and final installment, playing Clara Clayton — a schoolteacher in 1885 Hill Valley who becomes Doc Brown's love interest after he and Marty save her from plummeting into a ravine. Steenburgen was a known quantity in show business at the time, having already won a best supporting actress Oscar for 1980's "Melvin and Howard." She had also previously acted with Christopher Lloyd in her first-ever film, 1978's "Goin' South."
"I have two children," Steenburgen said of taking her "BTTF" role (via BackToTheFuture.com). "So, as a result, we've watched 'Back to the Future' countless times on video. When I met with Bob and Bob, and they told me what they had planned for 'Part III,' and that it was a western, my eyes lit up."
Steenburgen has since married actor Ted Danson and amassed well over 100 combined film and television credits. In 2025, she first appeared as the love interest of Danson's character on Season 2 of the Netflix series "A Man on the Inside." She has also completed work on the pickleball-centric Apple TV+ movie, "The Dink."
Flea as Needles
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea appeared in both "Back to the Future: Part II" and "Back to the Future: Part III" in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it role of Douglas J. Needles, a character who manages to significantly alter Marty McFly's future in both 1985 and 2015 in the series' original timeline. Since then, he has logged a number of on-screen and voice credits to his IMDb page. Of his "BTTF" role, Flea told Rolling Stone, "I was on tour when that was filmed. ... I had to fly in from really far away to film my scenes. I slept like two hours the night before. Then we did it all in one day and I had to fly back to the tour that night. That's my real memory. It's just a blur."
While he has inarguably ascended to the pantheon of alt-rock gods as part of the RHCP, Flea has leaned hard on his jazz roots more recently. In 2026, he released his first full-length solo album, "Honora," that features him on trumpet, electric bass, and spoken-word vocals alongside guest singers like Thom Yorke and Nick Cave.
Marc McClure as Dave McFly
Marc McClure may not be a name that's immediately recognizable to casual cinema fans — especially the youngest among them. However, he played memorable roles in a handful of 1970s and '80s classics. Before appearing in "Back to the Future," he played Jimmy Olsen in 1978's "Superman," its three 1980s-era sequels, and in 1984's "Supergirl." In "BTTF," he played Marty's older brother, Dave McFly. He also appeared briefly in the sequel films, although he was cut from the theatrical version of "BTTF II."
McClure seemingly leads a relatively private life these days. However, he worked regularly in film and television through the mid-2000s and has made cameo appearances in DC films like 2017's "Justice League" more recently. Other screen credits include 1995's "Apollo 13," 1996's "That Thing You Do!," and 2008's "Frost/Nixon."
Billy Zane as Match
These days, Billy Zane is perhaps best known for his turn as Caledon "Cal" Hockley in James Cameron's 1997 masterpiece, "Titanic" — a character who rivals the iceberg as the film's primary antagonist. However, long before he was plotting to keep Jack and Rose apart and using crying little girls to secure his spot on the lifeboat, Zane played the role of Match in two of the three "Back to the Future" films.
In an alternate universe, he may have established himself as one of cinema's ultimate villains years before "Titanic," as he actually auditioned for the Biff role before landing his part as one of his henchmen instead (he was also up for the lead role as Marty McFly). Zane has appeared in a number of memorable projects over the years, including 1989's "Dead Calm," 1996's "The Phantom," and 2025's "Waltzing for Brando," where he physically transformed into Hollywood icon Marlon Brando. More recently, he joined the cast of Apple TV+'s "Stick." He had two daughters with his former girlfriend, model Candice Neill, during the 2010s.
Huey Lewis appeared in a cameo
Huey Lewis' contribution to the "Back to the Future" franchise is immense, as the rocker contributed a track that may just stand shoulder to shoulder with Alan Silvestri's iconic score as the first film's de facto theme song, "The Power of Love." The track, which featured prominently in the movie's opening scenes, spent 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 1. However, that and "Back in Time" weren't all he brought to the table.
Lewis also made a cameo in an early "BTTF" scene as a judge Marty and his band audition for to perform at an upcoming school dance. While doing his best to look like a stuffy educator and not a chart-topping rocker, Lewis famously told Marty and his cohorts through a megaphone, "I'm afraid you're just too darn loud." Fast-forward to now, and Lewis' most recent screen credits include providing his voice for 30 episodes of the Disney Junior animated series "Puppy Dog Pals" and a brief appearance in the web series "Boytalk."
The singer essentially retired from performing in 2018 amid hearing loss caused by Ménière's disease. However, he still has thoughts of singing/recording again, telling People in 2025, "I might get to where I can try to, and I'm not going to give up. I'm going to try."
Elijah Wood played a young boy in 2015's Cafe 80s
In the 2020s, Elijah Wood is known the world over for playing Frodo Baggins in "The Lord of the Rings" — a series that may have made the former child star super rich. However, he had already logged a veritable bonanza of screen credits to his IMDb page by the time he descended upon Middle Earth. His very first screen credit came in 1989's "Back to the Future: Part II," as a boy who briefly meets Marty while playing an arcade game in the film's futuristic version of 2015's Cafe '80s.
Wood has been working at a breakneck pace since taking his first steps in show business as a young child, most recently appearing in multiple episodes of the Showtime drama "Yellowjackets," as well as HBO Max's 2025 "Charlotte's Web" miniseries and the 2026 horror film "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," in addition to other projects. He has also made waves as one half of the DJ duo Wooden Wisdom.
Jason Hervey as Milton Baines
Jason Hervey is best-known for his role as Kevin Arnold's older brother, Wayne, on the late '80s/early '90s comedy-drama series, "The Wonder Years." However, he logged several other memorable roles before, during, and after his involvement on the show, including 1985's "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," 1987's "The Monster Squad," and several episodes of the ABC sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes." He also appeared briefly in the original "Back to the Future" as Lorraine's younger brother, Milton, in 1955.
More recently, Hervey — who became a television producer after his child stardom — partnered with "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic on a cannabis brand. As reported by Today in 2024, the former teen star is now a grandfather, too.